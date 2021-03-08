Seven goals on 38 shots on goal, Chanhassen was on top of its game offensively in a 7-4 home win over Mound-Westonka on March 6.
Caden Lee scored twice, one of six skaters to find the net for the Storm.
Chanhassen, which netted multiple goals in each of the three periods, led 3-1 after one frame on shots from Tyler Hanson on the power play, Gavin Uhlenkamp and Lee.
Joey Parker, Mathias Bosch on the power play, and Col Baker also scored for the Storm. Will Anderson made 24 saves in his fifth win of the season between the pipes.
Chanhassen (6-9), with three scheduled contests in the final week, beginning Monday at home against Delano/Rockford, also lost 7-1 to Buffalo on March 2.
Freshman Alex Lunski scored his team-leading seventh goal for the Storm.
Remaining games: Monday, March 8: Delano/Rockford; Thursday, March 11: at Hutchinson; Saturday, March 13: Holy Angels
CHASKA
Coming off a tough one-goal loss to Minnetonka, Chaska recorded one of its best wins of the season, a 2-1 home decision over Blake School on March 6.
Sully Scholle's team-leading 19th goal (36th point total) was the game-winner at 5:49 of the overtime.
Blake School forced extra time with a William Matzke tying score with 41 ticks remaining in regulation.
Chaska opened the scoring in the first period on Jack Seaverson's 12th goal of the season from Sam Rinzel and Scholle. Seaverson has five goals in the last four games.
Carter Wishart stopped 30-of-31 shots for the Hawks, which are 10-6.
Chaska, down three goals, twice got within one score, nearly tying the contest in the final minute in a 4-3 loss to Minnetonka.
Third-period goals from Zach Seltun and Timmy LeRoy drew Chaska close after Bryce Hansen started the scoring with a power-play tally.
Graham Harris found the net twice, including the eventual winner on the power play, for Minnetonka. Blake Anderson and Jack Quinn helped the Skippers, which got three assists from Hunter Newhouse, to a 3-0 lead.
Save totals were 31 for Wishart and 19 for Kyle Briesemeister of Minnetonka.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: at Delano/Rockford; Saturday, March 13: Eden Prairie
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Holy Family Catholic continues to make a case for a top-four seed in Section 2AA, notching its ninth and 10th wins, securing the Wright County Conference title with a 4-0 decision over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and a 3-1 score over Mound-Westonka.
Nick Strand scored for the fourth consecutive game, nine total points over the last five contests, for the Fire against the White Hawks.
Ethan Hall netted his first varsity goal, while Jacob McPartland became the first Holy Family Catholic player to reach double digits in goals with his 10th of the season.
Jack Olson made 26 saves in his fifth consecutive win, all over Wright County opponents.
Jake Cameron scored twice, while McPartland and Strand also found the net in the March 2 home win over LDC. The Fire broke open the game with three goals on 24 shots in the second period.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: Benilde-St. Margaret; Saturday, March 13: St. Michael-Albertville
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD
Could Southwest Christian/Richfield be closing in on a No. 1 seed in Section 2A?
A victory over Breck School, reaching the 12-win plateau, may do the trick this week for the Stars.
SWC/R added victories over Rochester Lourdes 8-0 and Hutchinson 3-2 on March 4 and 6, improving to 10-4.
Joey Michelizzi's tip-in of a Brody Hardacre shot with exactly one minute left in the second period went for the game-winner for the Stars.
Isaac Haugen made 22 saves for the Stars, which also got goals from Brady Anderson and Caleb Bendell.
Ryan Odefey and Bendell each scored twice with an assist, while Hardacre finished with a goal and five helpers in the victory over Rochester Lourdes.
SWC/R scored twice on the power play, recording multiple in each of the three periods.
Jared Greiner and Matt Steussi returned from injuries to score goals in their first action in weeks. Haugen, with a 4-1 record this season, has a save percentage of 92.2.
Remaining games: Tuesday, March 9: Breck School; Friday, March 12: South St. Paul; Saturday, March 13: Gentry Academy
MINNETONKA
Facing the likes of Chaska, No. 2 Eden Prairie and Moorhead, Minnetonka finished the week with a 1-1-1 record, now 9-5-2 on the season.
After beating Chaska 4-3 to start the week (see recap above), the Skippers rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to gain the draw with the Lake Conference champion Eagles.
Hunter Newhouse provided the tying goal with 1:56 left in regulation from Joe Brink and Jack Quinn. Senior Blake Anderson scored for the second consecutive game, from Brink, to get the Skippers on the board.
Drew Holt and Carter Batchelder were goal scorers for Eden Prairie, which outshot Minnetonka 31-23, including 3-1 in overtime. Kyle Briesemeister made 29 saves for the Skippers.
Moorhead defeated a tired Minnetonka squad that mustered just 22 shots on net -- three in the first period -- on March 6. The Spuds led 2-0 before adding two empty-net scores in the closing minutes.
Beau Motzko turned away 26 shots in his second varsity start for the Skippers.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: at Buffalo; Saturday, March 13: Edina