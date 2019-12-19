Shutout 48 hours earlier, Chaska did the same to Buffalo Dec. 19, a 4-0 win at Chaska Community Center.
The Hawks (4-4-1) got all four goals from underclassmen, a pair each from freshman Jimmy Snuggerud and sophomore Zach Seltun.
Shots 25-9 through two periods, Snuggerud, team leader with nine goals, scored twice in the middle stanza after a scoreless first 17 minutes.
Seltun, second on the team with six goals, also found the net twice in the third period as Chaska finished with a 38-15 shot advantage. Carter Wishart earned his second shutout with 15 saves.
Chaska is back in action at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Minnetonka.
APPLE VALLEY 3, CHANHASSEN 1
Outscored 18-2 in three consecutive losses, Apple Valley netted the first three goals, hanging on to defeat visiting Chanhassen 3-1 Dec. 19.
Just 11 shots on goal through 17 minutes, the two teams combined for 26 shots in the second period, the Eagles scoring twice for the 3-0 advantage.
Sophomore Cam Martin recorded his first career goal on the power play in the third period for the Storm. Freshmen Mathias Bosch and Evan Miller had assists on the goal.
Brody Amrhein made 26 saves in the loss for Chanhassen (4-5), which hosts Shakopee at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
LAKEVILLE SOUTH 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1
Goals less than two minutes apart, Lakeville South improved to 5-1 overall, a 3-1 win over Holy Family Catholic on Dec. 19 at Hasse Arena.
The Fire, which outshot the Cougars 30-23, scored on a power-play goal late in the first period from Jacob Cameron to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Despite a 21-13 shot advantage over the final 34 minutes, Holy Family Catholic got no closer, Lakeville South adding an insurance goal in the second period.
The Fire did not commit a penalty in the contest.
Dylan Halliwill made 20 saves in his seven start for Holy Family Catholic (3-5), which plays Holy Angels at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Richfield Ice Arena.
MINNETONKA 8, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 5
Held to four total goals in three consecutive losses, Minnetonka's offense came alive, an 8-5 home win over St. Michael-Albertville in the Lake Conference opener Dec. 19 at Pagel Arena.
It was the first win on the home ice in three tries.
A one-goal game into the third period, three straight Skipper goals put the game out of reach at 7-3.
Tallies from six different players, while Teddy Lagerback found the net twice in the final period, offset a two-goal game from St. Michael-Albertville's all-time scorer in Luc Laylin.
Braedon Lacomy, Duke Kiffin and Tyler Kueppers each had a goal and assist with Lagerback adding two assists with his two scores.
Brandon Shantz made 23 saves for Minnetonka (2-5), which hosts Chaska at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.