Chaska improved to 7-2 in the Metro West Conference in a 5-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson at Bloomington Ice Garden on Feb. 8.
The Hawks, with one remaining league game next Saturday, Feb. 15, against Chanhassen at 2 p.m., leads Benilde-St. Margaret by four points in the standings.
The Red Knights can clinch the league title outright with four-point wins over St. Louis Park and Bloomington Kennedy this week.
Chaska dominated Jefferson early, a 25-8 shot advantage early, a 3-0 lead.
Shane LaVelle scored twice for the Hawks with Sam Rinzel, Bauer Berry and Zach Seltun adding goals. Sully Scholle registered two assists for Chaska (12-9-1).
Carter Wishart stopped 15 of 16 shots for the Hawks, which play on back-to-back nights versus Centennial at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and at Hill-Murray on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
ANOKA 4, CHANHASSEN 3 OT
Jack Hudnut's power-play goal forced overtime for Chanhassen with visiting Anoka on Feb. 8 in Victoria. The Tornados ended up getting the winner at 4:35 of extra time, the goal from Jacob Reinholz.
Jack Willis nearly gave the Storm the win in overtime, hitting the crossbar with a wrister.
Chanhassen led 2-1 after one period, tallies from Tyler Davidson and Ryan Nicholson, the later score coming with one tick left on the clock.
Anoka regained the lead with a pair of second-period goals before Chanhassen turned up the heat in the third period, firing 14 shots on net, converting one 1-of-2 power-play attempts.
Brody Amrhein made 20 saves in 55-plus minutes in net for Chanhassen (7-15), which finishes with a three-game week at Champlin Park on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the home finale versus Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Feb. 13, and at Chaska on Saturday, Feb. 15.
DODGE COUNTY 6, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 1
Dodge County extended its win streak to 11 games, the 18th win of the season, in a 6-1 home win over Southwest Christian/Richfield on Feb. 8 in Kasson.
The Wildcats led 2-0 and 4-0 at the first and second intermissions. The shots were 34-21 in favor of Dodge County.
Jackson Olimb lit the lamp for the Stars in the third period from Nic Gustafson and Brody Hardacre.
Brody Lamb claimed the state lead with a hat trick, now 41 goals on the season for Dodge County.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (11-10-2) closes out the regular season with two home games in Richfield versus Providence Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Gentry Academy on Friday, Feb. 14.
BLAINE 10, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2
Blaine put 40 shots on net over the first 34 minutes, defeating Holy Family Catholic 10-2 on senior night in Victoria Feb. 8.
Senior captain Jaden Anderson scored his second goal of the season for the Fire with Nick Blood adding to the team tally with his 12th tally of the year.
Carson Richels netted two first-period goals for 16-win Blaine.
Alex Pellicci made her third start in net for the Fire, which are 12-11 overall into the final week at Class A No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and at Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 15.