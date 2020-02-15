Chanhassen took its first lead over Chaska since 2016 with a Tyler Davidson second-period goal, but the Hawks extended its win streak to eight games over its District 112 rivals by a 5-2 score on Feb. 15 at Chaska Community Center.
Second-period goals from Calvin Barrett and Jimmy Snuggerud on the power play with seven seconds remaining broke open a 2-all game for the Hawks.
Owen Thomas added a breakaway tally late in the third period for the final score for Chaska.
Davidson, the only Storm player on the roster to have a career goal versus in Chaska, scoring in 2018, opened the game's scoring at 53 seconds of the second period with the man advantage.
Chaska came right back with back-to-back scores, 18 seconds apart, from Shane LaVelle on the power play and Jack Seaverson for the 2-1 lead.
A highlight reel goal from Jack Willis, picking up the puck with his stick and wrapping it around the net past goaltender Carter Wishart evened the game at two for Chanhassen.
LaVelle had a game-high three points with two assists, while Williams Magnuson also had two assists for Chaska, which outshot Chanhassen 50-20.
Josh Weyandt made 19 saves in the first period, 45 for the game for the Storm. Wishart turned away 18 of 20 shots for the win for Chaska (14-9-2).
Chanhassen (7-18) is expected to receive the No. 6 seed in Section 2AA and travel to Minnetonka in the opening round on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Chaska is expected to host Holy Family Catholic in the first-ever meeting in the 4-5 seed game at 7 p.m. on the 20th as well.
STILLWATER 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2
A 2-1 lead through two periods at Stillwater, Holy Family Catholic couldn't hang on, falling 3-2 on Feb. 15 to finish the regular season with a 12-13 record.
Evan Murr scored the game-winner with 1:20 left in regulation, capping a comeback from 2-0 down for the Ponies.
Holy Family Catholic led 2-0 in the first period, a short-handed tally from Noel Rahn and an even-strength goal from Luke Roelofs. The two defensemen entered the contest with a total of three goals in 24 games.
Stillwater tied the game with a goal late in the first frame and at 27 seconds of the third period.
Dylan Halliwill made 24 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is expected to receive the No. 5 seed in Section 2AA and travel to Chaska on Thursday, Feb. 20.
GENTRY ACADEMY 7, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 4
A four-goal hole in the first period was too much to overcome for Southwest Christian/Richfield in the regular season finale, a 7-4 loss to Gentry Academy on Feb. 14 in Richfield.
Kaden Milles was one of six Gentry skaters to score, finishing with two goals.
Back-to-back Nic Gustafson goals, who had a four-point night in his final game in Richfield, drew the Stars within 4-2.
Jeremiah Konkel and Jackson Olimb added third-period tallies for Southwest Christian/Richfield. Konkel finished with a team-high three assists with three goaltenders combining for 29 saves.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (12-11-2) opens the Section 2A playoffs either Feb. 17, 19 or 21 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
MINNETONKA 1, EDINA 1 OT
Teddy Lagerback's power-play goal, his team-leading 17th goal, helped Minnetonka play Edina to a 1-1 draw Feb. 15 at Braemar Arena.
The Skippers, 12-12-1 overall, were 6-3-1 in the Lake Conference, finishing in second place behind Eden Prairie.
Edina struck first, a goal in the opening minute of the second period from Jake Boltmann.
Ten minutes later, it was Lagerback with his 36th point, a power-play goal from James Miller and Tyler Kueppers to tie the game at one.
Minnetonka, outshot 34-28 for the game, got 33 saves from Brandon Shantz.
The Skippers open the Section 2AA playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 20, likely the No. 3 seed and facing Chanhassen.