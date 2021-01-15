Bryce Hansen, Tommy Blahoski and Ty Broten each registered their first career varsity goals as Chaska scored five times in the first period, winning the 2021 season opener 9-5 at Buffalo Jan. 14.
Sully Scholle and Sam Rinzel, two of just five returning varsity skaters for the 2020 Section 2AA runner-up Hawks, each tallied two goals and a combined five assists.
Captain Jack Seaverson also totaled a four-point game with a pair of goals, including the first tally just 28 seconds into the season.
Goals from Rinzel and Hansen -- 21 seconds apart -- and Scholle and Broten -- 28 seconds apart -- increased the lead to 5-1 in the first period.
Carter Wishart made 15 saves for the win in nets for the Hawks, which host St. Louis Park at noon on Saturday at Chaska Community Center.
MINNETONKA 8, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 0
Minnetonka outshot Bloomington Jefferson 45-3 over the first two periods en route to a dominating 8-0 win in the season opener Jan. 14 at Pagel Arena.
The Skippers, ranked No. 13 in Class AA, were 3-for-3 on the power play.
Tyler Kueppers and Blake Anderson each scored twice with Duke Kiffin (three assists) and Ben Konen (goal, two assists) registering three points apiece.
Other goal scorers for the Skippers were Johnny Thrasher, Jack Quinn and Graham Harris.
Kyle Briesemeister, making his varsity debut between the pipes, made eight saves in the shutout.
Minnetonka next plays Jan. 21 at Braemar Arena versus Edina.
POSTPONED
Holy Family Catholic at Hutchinson - PPD to Jan. 15
SW Christian/Richfield at New Ulm - PPD to Jan. 16