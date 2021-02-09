Sully Scholle netted a hat trick, twice short-handed, as Chaska returned to the win column with a season sweep of Bloomington Jefferson in a 5-1 decision on Feb. 9 at Chaska Community Center.
Scholle, with a team-high 10 goals, netted a goal in each of the three periods.
Nathan Hinze added his first career goal for the eventual game-winner in the first period. Jack Seaverson also scored for the third consecutive game with Carter Wishart making 19 saves for Chaska.
The Hawks, 5-4 overall, 4-3 in the Metro West Conference, hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 6, CHANHASSEN 1
One- and two-goal deficits into the first and second intermissions, Chanhassen did everything it could against unbeaten and top-5 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret in a 6-1 final on Feb. 9 in Victoria.
Freshman Jake Risch scored his fourth goal of the season with 36 seconds remaining in the second period.
Six different Red Knights netted goals including Asher Connolly and Jonah Mortenson on the power play.
Chanhassen goaltender Will Anderson was credited with a career-high 59 saves, including 26 alone in the second period.
Chanhassen (2-6) is at Bloomington Jefferson at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 7, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 1
Jacob McPartland tallied his first hat trick, scoring twice in the opening period, in a 7-1 non-conference win at St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 9.
The Fire are now 5-2 with losses to No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 4 St. Thomas Academy.
Second period goals from Luke Roelofs on the power play and Nick Strand from Roelofs extended the lead to 4-1.
Nick Blood added a pair of third-period scores as Holy Family Catholic outshot the Fire 40-20.
The Fire get a rematch with St. Thomas Academy at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 8, MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 0
Eight different Southwest Christian/Richfield skaters scored a goal, including power-play tallies from Brady Anderson, Caleb Bendell and Matt Steussi in an 8-0 home win over Minnehaha Academy on Feb. 9.
The Stars had 11 players record a point including sophomore Nick Asanov, who scored a goal and added an assist.
Ryan Odefey, Joey Michelizzi and Brody Hardacre also finished a goal and two assists for Southwest Christian/Richfield, which got a 10-save shutout from Jannes Kamp.
The Stars (6-2) host Minneapolis at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Richfield.