Meeting for the second time in five days, some puck luck over the first two periods aided Holy Angels in reversing the first meeting score with Southwest Christian/Richfield, a 4-2 decision Jan. 28 at Richfield Ice Arena.
Holy Angels scored just 86 seconds in, Ricky Nelson tapping in a loose puck behind goaltender Max Lavin, who thought he had the puck in his pads.
Later on a deflection off a Southwest Christian/Richfield forward's stick ricocheted past an unaware Lavin. Holy Angels added a third goal just 10 seconds into the third period from the high slot.
Full highlights from @HolyAngelsPuck ’s 4-2 win over @SWCRHockey can be seen below!@TraditionCo @FollowThePuck pic.twitter.com/aukX4JRzLY— MNHockeyTV (@mnhockeytv) January 29, 2021
Southwest Christian/Richfield, which won 5-2 as visitors in one of their two home arenas on Jan. 23, pulled within 3-2 in the third period in the rematch on a power-play goal from Brody Hardacre from Matt Steussi.
A pokecheck from Holy Angels goaltender Matthew Syverson saved a potential goal on a 2-on-1 look in the final 90 seconds with Lavin pulled from goal for an extra skater.
Noah Hermanson finished the scoring with an empty-net goal with 11 seconds left. His brother, Carter, factored in all four Stars goals, with three assists and a tally.
Andrew Erhart's blast beat Syverson to tie the game at one in the second period off a pass from freshman Jared Greiner, who was lost later in the period to a broken wrist on a collision in the corner.
Lavin, a Richfield native, made 31 saves for the Southwest Christian-Richfield co-op; the first defeat in four games for the Stars.
SWCR is back in action at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 versus Hopkins at Chaska Community Center.
HOLY FAMILY 3, DELANO-ROCKFORD 2
Brad Pinoniemi's second goal gave Delano/Rockford a 2-1 lead in the third period, but Holy Family Catholic rallied, scoring twice in a 75-second stretch, winning 3-2 in Delano on Jan. 29.
Jake Cameron's first goal of the season with 7:46 remaining was the eventual game winner for the Fire.
Spencer Lewin, who registered the first assist on the Cameron goal, tied the game one shift earlier from Grant Limke.
Facing just eight shots over the first two periods, Holy Family Catholic goaltender Jack Olson turned away nine of 10 shots in the final frame, including a key save in the final minute to preserve the 16-save victory.
Nick Blood opened the scoring in the first period for the Fire, which are 3-1 into Saturday's 7 p.m. clash with top-10 Eden Prairie. It is the first regular season meeting between the two programs.
WAYZATA 5, MINNETONKA 3
Scoring twice on two Minnetonka shots in the first period, a lopsided shot chart turned in the favor of Wayzata, a four-goal outburst in the second stanza, in a 5-3 Trojan non-conference win Jan. 28 at Pagel Arena.
The second of three meetings this season, Wayzata won 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 23.
Drew Streeter scored twice in the second period as the Trojans grabbed a 5-2 lead, getting two tallies 15 seconds apart as well.
Minnetonka took a 2-1 lead on scores from Hunter Newhouse and Wyatt Chartier; the second tally coming in the final second of the opening period. Newhouse added a second goal in the game with 2:42 left in regulation.
Graham Harris had two assists for the Skippers with goaltender Kyle Briesemeister making 40 saves.
Minnetonka (2-2) continues its homestand with a 7 p.m. contest with Buffalo on Saturday, Jan. 30.