Extra attention was given by Chanhassen on Chaska senior Sully Scholle, coming off a four-goal game in a win over Orono.
So Scholle helped linemate Jack Seaverson put together his first varsity hat trick as Chaska swept the season series with the Storm in a 3-0 final on Feb. 26 in Victoria.
Seaverson, now with 11 goals and 14 assists, was assisted on all three tallies by Scholle, who has a team-high 15 assists and 33 points.
Chanhassen, with five wins on the season, held their own 5-on-5 with Chaska. It was special teams that were the difference.
Seaverson started the scoring at 10:53 of the first period, finding a rebound for the short-handed goal.
Midway through the second period, it was Seaverson from Scholle on the power play, a back-door pass, for the 2-0 advantage. The junior assistant captain capped the scoring in the final minutes with Chanhassen short-handed.
Rinzel added two assists with Matthew Magnuson also given a point on the first goal.
Will Anderson made 28 saves for the Storm, while Carter Wishart registered his second shutout of the season versus Chanhassen with 21 saves.
Chaska, winners of five out of the last six games, 9-5 overall, hosts Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Chanhassen (5-8) hosts Buffalo on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
BLAKE SCHOOL 6, SW CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 0
Class AA Blake School fired 51 shots on net, scoring four times in the second period to break open a scoreless contest with non-conference Southwest Christian/Richfield in a 6-0 final Feb. 26 in Hopkins.
Carter Krenke netted two goals, including the eventual winner on the power play, for the Bears.
Isaac Haugen turned away 45 shots for the Stars (8-4), which host seven-win Rochester Lourdes in Richfield on Thursday, March 4.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 3, MINNETONKA 2 OT
St. Michael-Albertville rallied from a two-goal deficit, winning in overtime in a 3-2 home final over Minnetonka on Feb. 27.
It was the Knights' first Lake Conference win over a non-Buffalo team.
Goals from Hunter Newhouse and Graham Harris, both on assists from Duke Kiffin, gave Minnetonka the 2-0 lead in the opening period.
The Skippers, 4-3-1 in the Lake Conference, 8-4-1 overall, is at Chaska at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.