A pair of two-goal deficits, Southwest Christian/Richfield rallied for a short-lived lead late in regulation only to need overtime for a 6-5 win over Coon Rapids on Jan. 21.
Cullen O'Connell's game-winner came on a shot from the point off the pipe and into the back of the net just 46 seconds into overtime.
Game winning goal by Cullen!
Tallies from Ryan Odefey, Nick Haust and Nic Gustafson in the third period gave the Stars a 5-4 advantage with 1:14 remaining.
Coon Rapids forced the extra period on a tally with 32 ticks left.
Josh Larson registered his first varsity goal with Caleb Bendell also scoring for Southwest Christian/Richfield. Isaac Haugen stopped 28-of-33 shots in net.
The Stars (8-8-2) are at New Ulm on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
HOLY FAMILY 7, NEW PRAGUE 3
There's no place like home.
Holy Family Catholic, after 10 road or neutral game contests, was on the home ice at Victoria Rec Center for the first time since Dec. 17 on Tuesday.
Marc Lund scored twice as the Fire won 7-3 over New Prague to improve to 6-1 in the Wright County Conference.
Highlights: Holy Family wins their sixth in a row! Fire now 11-7.
Up next: Hermantown at home Saturday at 3pm
Nick Blood, Trey Fechko, Ben Reddan, Jacob McPartland, and Ryder Ferguson also found the net for Holy Family Catholic, which stretched its win streak to six games and are now 11-7 overall.
It was the first career goal for Ferguson.
Dylan Halliwill made 16 saves for the Fire, which outshot the Trojans 32-19.
Holy Family Catholic faces Class A No. 2 Hermantown at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 followed by a rematch with Class AA No. 2 Andover on Jan. 28. Both games are on the home ice.