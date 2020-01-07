It was 51 minutes Chaska would like to forget.
Spotting St. Louis Park a three-goal lead just seven minutes and three seconds into the Jan. 7 contest, the Hawks, despite outshooting the Orioles 28-17, were defeated 8-3 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Four goals in the third period, one in the empty net, helped St. Louis Park pull away from a 4-2 advantage.
Max Burkholder on the power play, Sully Scholle and Charlie Goodrich scored goals for the Hawks.
Next up for Chaska (5-8-1) is a home contest with New Prague at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
HOLY FAMILY 7, LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO 0
A hat trick from Trey Fechko, a four-point game from Jacob McPartland, led Holy Family Catholic to a 7-0 road win at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Jan. 7.
The Fire are 3-1 in the Wright County Conference and above .500 at 8-7 for the first time since the season opener.
Grant Limke added two goals with Lucas Jorgenson finishing with three assists. Dylan Halliwill made 21 saves in net for the shutout.
Holy Family Catholic, at Waconia on Thursday, Jan. 9, had 68 shots on net.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 4, MINNEAPOLIS 4 OT
Ryan Odefey fed Jackson Olimb to finish a 2-on-1 rush with 4:52 left in regulation, a short-lived lead in a 4-4 draw for Southwest Christian/Richfield at Minneapolis Jan. 7 at Parade Ice Garden.
A wild first period that featured five goals, two scores from Odefey, led to a 3-3 score into the final period on a Nic Gustafson tally.
Odefey with one of his four points tonight against @MPLSBoysHSPuck. pic.twitter.com/jqlzXSbfCf— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) January 8, 2020
The Stars were outshot 40-28 in the contest. Neither team scored in the eight-minute overtime session.
Southwest Christian/Richfield hosts Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Richfield Ice Arena.