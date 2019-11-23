University of Wisconsin commit Luke Levandowski was the difference in the season opener Nov. 23, a 5-2 win over host Minnetonka.
Levandowski scored four times, twice in the third period, to break open a one-score game.
Braedon Lacomy tied the game at two for the Skippers on the power play off a pass from Hunter Newhouse in the second period.
Griffin Streeter also found the net for Minnetonka, which saw Rosemount take a 3-2 lead short-handed in the final minute of the second period.
Brandon Shantz, making his varsity debut, stopped 22 shots for Minnetonka, which is at Grand Rapids on Friday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.
CHASKA 3, CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON 3 OT
Sully Scholle netted a pair of goals in Chaska's 3-3 draw with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the season opener Nov. 23.
Scholle's even-strength tally from Ethan McDonald gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead early in the third period.
Chaska outshot the Lumberjacks 44-33. Freshman Calvin Wishart, making his varsity debut, made 30 saves for the Hawks.
Charlie Goodrich opened the scoring for Chaska with Scholle adding a power-play tally from William Magnuson and Calvin Barrett.
The contest featured nine 2-minute roughing penalties.
Chaska hosts Eastview at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 11, HUTCHINSON 0
Trey Fechko netted four goals as Holy Family Catholic opened the season with an 11-0 win over Hutchinson in Wright County Conference action Nov. 23.
Lucas Jorgenson had five assists with Nick Blood also with four points for the Fire.
A 2-0 game through one period, Holy Family Catholic, which outshot the Tigers 57-20, scored eight times in the middle stanza.
The Fire host Lakeville North at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.