Shane LaVelle considered his options last summer. Head to a juniors program early, or return for his senior season at Chaska.
In the end, there was no great debate.
"There was a thought about juniors, but in my head I always knew I was going to come back, play for Chaska, and try and win a state championship," he said.
Last year's seniors took the same route, Mike Koster and Blaine Warnert gave up opportunities to wear the Hawks jersey one more time. Something not lost on LaVelle and the team.
"It showed how close we were together. How you cherish the moments together as a team. You only go through this experience once in your lifetime," LaVelle said.
LaVelle entered the season with 54 career goals and 52 assists, tops among returning skaters. Having scored at least 16 goals in each of three varsity seasons, his return to the roster was a much-needed boost.
Having graduated 100 goals from last season's section semifinalist squad, Chaska entered the 2019-20 season with a young roster.
LaVelle is among the seniors providing leadership. Not just in scoring -- he is third on the team with eight goals -- but also in being a well-rounded hockey player. He notes a focus on being a better two-way player. He has gone 12 games without taking a penalty, yet remains just as aggressive as usual.
"I've really been working on my defensive game and I think that's helped me be a better hockey player," LaVelle said.
LaVelle has been playing with fellow senior Nick Olmscheid, who both have been in the Chaska varsity program since ninth grade. Their hockey experience together goes beyond that, making them a natural fit.
Olmscheid and LaVelle have combined for 31 points, third and fourth on the team individually.
"I bet we've been on the same team for the last six years. We just knew each other on the ice. We click. It's really fun playing with him," LaVelle said.
LaVelle, who committed to the University of Wisconsin as a sophomore, believes Chaska has taken steps forward in recent weeks after a disappointing 8-3 loss at St. Louis Park.
The Hawks, in wins over New Prague, Benilde-St. Margaret and most recently Bloomington Jefferson on Jan. 23, Chaska has surrendered just three goals. They limited the Trojans to eight shots and the Jaguars to 12 shots, a 2-0 shutout, the fourth of the season for freshman goaltender Carter Wishart.
"I think we've come far. (Our young guys) really have learned what this level is all about, what it's like to be a team, that trust in one another. They picked up on that quick and I think that is showing right now," LaVelle said.
A goal just 1:17 into the contest from Max Burkholder stood up as Sully Scholle buried the puck into the empty net in the closing minute.
Wishart, which faced just three shots in each of the first two periods, came up big on multiple attempts from in tight on one Jefferson possession.
"We just kept on working to get pucks to the net, crash the net, get something to go," said LaVelle, who had multiple looks, each time, the Jaguar goaltender Basil Kamsheh turning them away. "Our defensive game really won that for us. I don't think we gave up a single odd-man rush helped us post that shutout. Great game by Carter."
Chaska, 8-8-1 overall, including 3-1 in the Metro West Conference, hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. A Skate with the Hawks event follows for youth players.