St. Louis Park skated 10 seniors, but it was the play of freshman goaltender Josh Middleton that led the Orioles to a 3-2 win over host Chaska on Jan. 16 at Chaska Community Center.
Middleton, who made 53 saves in a draw with Edina in the season opener, made 26 saves, including 17 in the second period, for the 14-year-old's first win in net.
Middleton came up big numerous times on a 5-on-3 power play over the final 64 seconds of the second period. So much so when the horn sounded for intermission, St. Louis Park's three skaters, Jack Wandmacher, Austin Amelse and Benjamin Olson surrounded him to show their appreciation.
Chaska, coming off a 9-goal performance in a season-opening win at Buffalo, had a "sleepy" first period, registering just two shots, but came away tied at one on a wrister from Sully Scholle off a face-off win from Jack Seaverson.
Chaska evened the game at two in the third period on a power-play goal from Bennett Jax, a Seaverson shot finding the Hawk assistant captain's stick for the rebound shot.
But as soon as Chaska's goal was announced, St. Louis Park countered. Miles Rider's first career goal, a third assist in the game for Wandmacher, found the net with bodies and Hawk goaltender Carter Wishart's stick laying on the ice.
Wishart made 29 saves for Chaska, allowing a single goal in each of the three periods.
Chaska (1-1) hosts defending state champion Hill-Murray at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
CHANHASSEN 7, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1
Six different Chanhassen skaters recorded first varsity goals as the Storm dominated the season opener, a 7-1 road victory over Bloomington Kennedy at BIG Jan. 16.
The Storm outshot the Eagles 40-23 with Will Anderson making 22 saves on 23 shots in his first varsity start.
Jake Risch opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before four Chanhassen second-period goals broke open the contest at 5-1.
Senior Landon Oldenkamp netted the eventual winner before Alex Lunski (two goals), Gavin Uhlenkamp and Tyler Hanson found twine for the Storm. Caden Lee added a third period power play goal as well for Chanhassen.
The Storm are at St. Louis Park on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
ST. THOMAS ACADEMY 7, HOLY FAMILY 0
After twice having the season opener postponed, Holy Family Catholic's first game action came against a talented St. Thomas Academy squad with one of the state's best players in Jackson Hallum.
Hallum scored twice, adding an assist, as the Cadets won 7-0 over the Fire in Victoria on Jan. 16.
Tyler Grahme also found the net twice for St. Thomas Academy.
Jack Olson, making his debut for the Fire, stopped 19 shots. Holy Family Catholic was 0-for-4 on the power play.
Next up for the Fire is a road game at Orono on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 6, NEW ULM 2
Four goals over the first 13 minutes of the season, Southwest Christian/Richfield's road trip to New Ulm was a successful one, a 6-2 victory on Jan. 16.
Ryan Odefey and Caleb Bendell each netted two goals for the Stars in the season opener, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 14 but was moved back due to weather.
A 45-19 shot advantage for the game, Southwest Christian/Richfield got on the board twice in a 46-second stretch. Matt Stuessi, a transfer from Hopkins, found Jackson Olimb in front of the net for the opening goal.
Odefey's two goals followed by a 2-on-1 finish from Bendell off a pass from Stuessi extended the lead to 4-0 after one period.
Truman Haugen added a power-play goal for the Stars in the second period.
Max Lavin made 17 saves in net for the victory for Southwest Christian/Richfield, which plays at Chanhassen on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.