Playing on back-to-back nights, Southwest Christian/Richfield didn't have enough in the tanks to climb out of a 4-1 hole, falling 6-2 to Hopkins at Chaska Community Center on Jan. 29.
It was the second consecutive loss after a 3-0 start for the Stars.
Penalties were the story for Southwest Christian/Christian. Hopkins capitalized twice on the power-play, 2-for-8 for the game.
Michael Gretsch broke open a 1-all game with two goals in the first minute of the second period for Hopkins. A third period power-play tally from Drew Kaiser countered a Jackson Olimb goal for the Stars right before the second intermission.
Brady Anderson also registered a breakaway goal for the Stars in the first period. Jannes Kamp, making his season debut, stopped 15-of-16 shots in relief in the third period.
The Stars host Providence Academy on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Chaska.
MINNETONKA 6, BUFFALO 4
Snapping a two-game losing streak, Minnetonka improved to 2-1 in the Lake Conference with a 6-4 home win over Buffalo on Jan. 30 at Pagel Arena.
Trading goals throughout the first period, the Skippers claimed a 5-2 advantage on Joe Brink's first varsity goal with freshman Bennett Hendrickson scoring short-handed.
Wyatt Chartier, a goal in three of the last four games, opened the scoring for Minnetonka followed by Ben Konen and another first-time scorer in Vinnie Farina.
Andres Irene stopped 16 shots to improve to 2-1 in starts this season.
Minnetonka (3-2) completes a four-game homestand on Thursday, Feb. 4 versus St. Michael-Albertville.
EDEN PRAIRIE 6, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Meeting for the first time in the regular season, a four-goal second period led Eden Prairie to a decisive 6-0 win over Holy Family Catholic on Jan. 30.
The Eagles and Fire previously met five times in the section playoffs, all won by Eden Prairie, including Section 2AA championship games in 2017 and 2019.
Jackson Blake, fresh from a return from junior hockey, scored twice for the Eagles; as did defenseman Luke Mittelstadt, who opened the scoring on the power play at the 4:49 mark of the first period.
Eden Prairie outshot the Fire 28-10 over the final two periods and 39-24 for the game.
Carter Batchelder, who finished with four points, including a second-period goal, was the Eagles' other goal scorer along with Tyler Marble.
Jack Olson made 33 saves in his fifth start for Holy Family Catholic (3-2). The Fire host Blake School at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.