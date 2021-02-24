Sully Scholle scored four goals, now up to a team-high 18 for the season, as Chaska picked up a quality non-conference win over Wright County Conference first-place Orono 7-4 on Feb. 23.
Scholle's 31 points are 12th in the state of Minnesota, while his goal tally is ninth overall, and third among Class AA skaters.
Have a night Sully Scholle! This wrister gives him 4🚨‘s as Hawks lead Orono 6-2, late in period 3! pic.twitter.com/nRy2DtvuZv— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 24, 2021
Scholle and Bennett Jax combined for five of the first six goals, which included two Jax power-play tallies and a Scholle short-handed score.
A 5-2 advantage through two periods, Chaska put the game away with goals from Jack Seaverson and Scholle, capping a four-goal, five-point night. Seaverson registered assists on three of Scholle's scores.
Another Hawks PP Goal! Bennett Jax 🚨 again - this time picks up the loose puck off Sam Rinzel shot. Jax 🚨 from Rinzel 🍏 - 3-1 Chaska late in 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/HwfEg2Qjd7— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 24, 2021
Orono got a pair of goals from Jake Gherardi, adding two power-play scores in the closing minutes of regulation.
Carter Wishart made 27 saves for the Hawks (8-5), which has won four of the last five games into a road contest at Chanhassen on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in Victoria.
CHANHASSEN 5, NEW PRAGUE 1
A one-goal advantage through 34 minutes, Chanhassen buried the biscuit three times, two scores in a seven-second stretch, for a 5-1 win over Section 2AA's New Prague on Feb. 23.
Camden Martin and Ryan Nicholson scored at 5:26 and 5:33 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-1 for the Storm.
It was the third win in four games for Chanhassen (5-7), which hosts Chaska at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in Victoria.
Alex Lunski netted two goals for the Storm with Joey Parker's second-period tally resulting in the eventual game-winner. Defenseman Col Baker had two assists in the win.
Will Anderson stopped 30-of-31 shots for Chanhassen for his fourth win in nine starts.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 5, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1
Rusty Johnson and Caleb Swanson each scored their first varsity goals as Southwest Christian/Richfield won for the fifth time in six games, a 5-1 road victory over Bloomington Kennedy at Bloomington Ice Garden on Feb. 23.
The Stars are 8-3 overall into a Friday tilt at Blake School in Hopkins.
Johnson's goal broke a 1-1 tie in the second period for the Stars with Brody Hardacre notching his third goal of the season, his second on the power play, to push the advantage to 3-1.
Truman Haugen and Swanson added third-period scores for the 5-1 final.
Ryan Odefey and Cullen O'Connell each had two assists with Caleb Bendell finishing with a goal and assist for the Stars, which got 20 saves from Isaac Haugen.