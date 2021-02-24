Chaska Hockey - Scholle
Senior captain Sully Scholle netted a career-high four goals, now 18 for the season with 13 assists, for Chaska in a 7-4 win over Orono on Feb. 23.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Sully Scholle scored four goals, now up to a team-high 18 for the season, as Chaska picked up a quality non-conference win over Wright County Conference first-place Orono 7-4 on Feb. 23.

Scholle's 31 points are 12th in the state of Minnesota, while his goal tally is ninth overall, and third among Class AA skaters.

Scholle and Bennett Jax combined for five of the first six goals, which included two Jax power-play tallies and a Scholle short-handed score.

A 5-2 advantage through two periods, Chaska put the game away with goals from Jack Seaverson and Scholle, capping a four-goal, five-point night. Seaverson registered assists on three of Scholle's scores.

Orono got a pair of goals from Jake Gherardi, adding two power-play scores in the closing minutes of regulation.

Carter Wishart made 27 saves for the Hawks (8-5), which has won four of the last five games into a road contest at Chanhassen on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in Victoria.

CHANHASSEN 5, NEW PRAGUE 1

A one-goal advantage through 34 minutes, Chanhassen buried the biscuit three times, two scores in a seven-second stretch, for a 5-1 win over Section 2AA's New Prague on Feb. 23.

Camden Martin and Ryan Nicholson scored at 5:26 and 5:33 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-1 for the Storm.

It was the third win in four games for Chanhassen (5-7), which hosts Chaska at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in Victoria.

Alex Lunski netted two goals for the Storm with Joey Parker's second-period tally resulting in the eventual game-winner. Defenseman Col Baker had two assists in the win.

Will Anderson stopped 30-of-31 shots for Chanhassen for his fourth win in nine starts.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 5, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1

Rusty Johnson and Caleb Swanson each scored their first varsity goals as Southwest Christian/Richfield won for the fifth time in six games, a 5-1 road victory over Bloomington Kennedy at Bloomington Ice Garden on Feb. 23.

The Stars are 8-3 overall into a Friday tilt at Blake School in Hopkins.

Johnson's goal broke a 1-1 tie in the second period for the Stars with Brody Hardacre notching his third goal of the season, his second on the power play, to push the advantage to 3-1.

Truman Haugen and Swanson added third-period scores for the 5-1 final.

Ryan Odefey and Cullen O'Connell each had two assists with Caleb Bendell finishing with a goal and assist for the Stars, which got 20 saves from Isaac Haugen.

