Sully Scholle netted his first career hat trick, part of a Chaska 9-2 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 25.
The Hawks, 4-1 in the Metro West Conference, had seven different goal scorers with 12 different players registering a point.
Seniors Owen Thomas, Joe Lynch and Shane LaVelle scored for Chaska. It was the first goal of the season for Lynch, the second of his career.
Joe Lynch with some 🔥 - Hawks 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yi4iaUMHoV— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) January 25, 2020
Scholle's two first-period goals extended the lead to 3-0 before Bennett Jax, Zach Seltun, Scholle and Lynch added second-period tallies for the 7-1 lead.
Sully Scholle with the 🧢-trick! 7-1 Chaska over Kennedy, heading to 3rd period! pic.twitter.com/x6E5oTg8mS— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) January 25, 2020
Carter Wishart made seven saves with Jimmy Snuggerud (three), Scholle (two) and William Magnuson (two) assist leaders in the win.
Chaska (9-8-1) is at Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 in Victoria.
WAYZATA 3, MINNETONKA 2 OT
There are few nights off in the Lake Conference. Two days after beating Edina, Minnetonka drew Wayzata, a team coming off a 2-1 win over No. 1 Eden Prairie.
A physical game, the Skippers rallied from two goals down, but the Trojans won in overtime 3-2 on an unassisted goal from Kyle Mortenson.
A 2-0 hole through two periods, Minnetonka evened the score on a power-play goal from Nic Henry and Teddy Lagerback's team-leading 14th tally.
Wayzata, outshot 18-6 in the third period, had two full minutes of power play to start overtime, regaining momentum toward the game-winner.
Brandon Shantz made 28 saves for Minnetonka including all 14 attempts in the first period.
Minnetonka is now 4-2 in the Lake Conference and 10-9 overall into a road league contest at St. Michael-Albertville on Jan. 30.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 5, CHANHASSEN 1
Three second-period goals lifted host Bloomington Jefferson to a 5-1 win over Chanhassen on Jan. 25 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
A 17-5 shot advantage in the first period, the Jaguars remained tied with the Storm at 1-1, a Braedan Sanders goal for Chanhassen from Hayden Joynt.
Bloomington Jefferson, though, scored twice 31 seconds apart early in the second period, killing off two Chanhassen power plays, in extending the lead to 4-1.
Chanhassen was outshot 42-20 for the contest with Josh Weyandt making 37 saves.
The Storm, 0-4 in the Metro West Conference, 6-12 overall, has lost seven of the last eight games into a 7 p.m. home contest against Chaska on Thursday, Jan. 30.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 4, NEW ULM 2
Brody Hardacre netted his 10th and 11th goals of the season, the final difference in a 4-2 Southwest Christian/Richfield win over host New Ulm on Jan. 24.
Trailing 2-1 in the second period, Nic Gustafson's team-leading 22nd goal started the rally for the Stars.
Hardacre's power-play goal with four seconds left in the second period gave Southwest Christian/Richfield the lead. Hardacre added an insurance goal at the 9:15 mark of the third period.
Gustafson and Jeremiah Konkel each registered a tally and two assists for the Stars, which got 26 saves from Max Lavin.
The two teams combined for 19 minor penalties and 2-for-15 on the power play.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (9-8-2), winners of five of the last six games, hosts Minnesota River at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Chaska Community Center.
HERMANTOWN 4, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2
Blake Biondi netted a pair of second-period goals for second-ranked Hermantown, a 4-2 win over Holy Family Catholic in Victoria Jan. 25.
The Hawks outshot the Fire 48-21 for the game, including 24 attempts alone in the second period.
Twice trailing by two goals in the middle stanza, Holy Family Catholic stayed connected with scores from Jaden Anderson and Grant Limke.
Anderson, a senior captain, netted a shot from near center ice short-handed, his shot eluding the goaltender to get the Fire on the board.
Congrats to Captain @JadenA29 on his first goal of the year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pAkz7ceXfo— Holy Family Hockey (@HFhockey) January 26, 2020
Limke countered Biondi's second tally with a tip of a Spencer Lewin shot to pull the Fire within 3-2.
Grant Limke with the Fabulous Tip (@grantlimke9) for his 8th of the season pic.twitter.com/wIwZ4MuWFA— Holy Family Hockey (@HFhockey) January 26, 2020
Dylan Halliwill made a career-high 43 saves for Holy Family Catholic (11-8), which hosts Class AA No. 2 Andover at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.