Behind hat tricks from Jack Seaverson and Sam Scheetz, Chaska improved to 2-0 in the Metro West Conference with a 9-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy at the Bloomington Ice Garden on Dec. 7.
The Hawks scored the game's first six tallies, finishing with a 43-6 shot advantage.
Scheetz and Seaverson finished with 11 combined points with defenseman Adam Kleber scoring his first two varsity goals.
Chaska's Kai Girard, making his second start this season, made five saves in the win, improving the Hawks to 4-0.
Chaska hosts Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
CHANHASSEN 3, MOUND-WESTONKA 1
Back in the line-up, Gavin Uhlenkamp made his impact felt immediately, scoring twice and adding an assist in Chanhassen's 3-1 road win at Mound-Westonka on Dec. 7.
It was the first win in three contests for the Storm.
Down 1-0 through one period, Uhlenkamp tied the contest with his first of the season from linemates Caden Lee and Jake Risch. That line would produce a pair of third-period goals, one each from Uhlenkamp and Lee.
Sean Gates continued his strong start to the season with 28 saves for Chanhassen.
Up next for the Storm is a home game against Delano/Rockford at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
HOLY ANGELS 2, HOLY FAMILY 1 OT
Parker Osborn's fourth goal of the season with 4:10 left in regulation forced overtime for Holy Family Catholic. Visiting Holy Angels, though, got the winner at the 5:59 mark of extra time from Wyatt Schmitz in the 2-1 decision on Dec. 7 in Victoria.
The Fire, outshot 12-9 in the first period, trailing 1-0, ended up with 37 shots on goal in the loss.
Osborn's tying goal came on an assist from Nick Blood, who has a team-high 10 points.
Bennett Reinhard turned away 25 of 27 shots in his second career start.
Holy Family Catholic (2-2) is at Andover at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 3, HOPKINS 2
Jared Greiner's stretch pass to Andrew Erhart resulted in the game-winner with 5:30 remaining in regulation in Southwest Christian/Richfield's 3-2 road win at Hopkins on Dec. 7.
Second-period goals from Caleb Swenson and Josh Larson gave the Stars a 2-1 lead. Greiner set-up Swenson with a centering pass, the puck slowed by a Hopkins defender.
Southwest Christian/Richfield, which outshot the Royals 30-26, now 3-1 overall, hosts Dodge County at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Richfield.