Three victories to open the 2021 season, Southwest Christian/Richfield is ranked for the first time in program history after defeating Chanhassen and Holy Angels Jan. 21 and 23.
Max Lavin made 43 saves, wearing throwback Richfield jerseys, in the Stars' 5-2 win over Holy Angels.
Andrew Erhart scored his first two varsity goals as Southwest Christian/Richfield netted two goals in each of the first two periods, leading at one point 5-0.
SW Stars 3-0! Breakaway goal for Erhart. @swchssports pic.twitter.com/l9yWFdlGc3— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) January 23, 2021
Jackson Olimb started the scoring with 22 seconds left in the opening frame, Erhart following just 17 seconds later at 2-0. Ollie Yuhas and Joey Michelizzi, short-handed, his first varsity goal, added to the lead for the Stars.
Southwest Christian/Richfield scored the first four goals in a 4-2 win over Chanhassen. It was the first time the two programs met on the ice.
Caleb Bendell scored twice, once on the power play, as Jared Greiner supplied the eventual game winner for the Stars.
Lavin has made 76 saves on 82 shots for a save percentage of .927.
Southwest Christian/Richfield and Holy Angels rematch at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Richfield Ice Arena. The Stars also host Hopkins at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 at Chaska Community Center.
MINNETONKA
It always feel good to beat the Edina Hornets. Beating them in a shutout at Braemar Arena? That takes the cake.
Power-play goals from Reed Hanus and Beckett Hendrickson broke open a 1-0 game as the Skippers won 4-0 on Jan. 21.
Wyatt Chartier's short-handed tally in the second period opened the scoring for Minnetonka.
Kyle Briesemeister stopped all 31 shots in his varsity debut for the Skippers in the shutout.
Minnetonka suffered its first loss in three contests, a 4-3 overtime defeat to Wayzata on Jan. 23. Dylan Lewis netted the winner in extra time for the Trojans.
The Skippers forced overtime with a pair of third-period goals, including the tying shot from Graham Harris with five seconds left in regulation. Hunter Newhouse, making his season debut, also scored to cut a 3-1 deficit in half.
Anders Irene made 40 saves in his second start of the season for Minnetonka, which hosts Wayzata in a non-conference game on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Buffalo also comes to Pagel on Saturday, Jan. 30.
CHASKA
A shot advantage of 33-6 through two periods, it was only a matter of time before Chaska could break the ice in a 1-1 game with Bloomington Jefferson at BIG Jan. 23.
Sully Scholle from Jack Seaverson and Sam Rinzel was just that 3:12 into the third period, Chaska getting additional tallies from Bennett Jax and Matthew Magnuson in a 4-1 win.
Senior Bryce Hansen tied the game at one in the second period for the Hawks.
Carter Wishart made 13 saves to improve to 2-2 in net for Chaska, which lost 3-1 to start the week against defending state champion Hill-Murray.
Zach Seltun's power-play marker from Scholle and Rinzel evened the game at one in the second period for Chaska against the Pioneers.
Axel Bagley, who added an assist on a later goal, gave Hill-Murray the lead back with the man-advantage just two minutes later.
Wishart stopped 51 shots for Chaska, including 39 over the first 34 minutes of action.
Chaska is at BIG again to face Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday before hosting Chanhassen at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.
CHANHASSEN
Camden Martin and Joey Parker netted goals 54 seconds apart as Chanhassen's rally came up just short in a 4-2 decision to Southwest Christian/Richfield on Jan. 21 in Victoria.
It was the first meeting on the ice between the two programs.
Sean Gates, making his first varsity start, made 26 saves on 30 shots for Chanhassen.
Parker and Caden Lee scored 25 seconds apart for the Storm in a loss to St. Louis Park on Jan. 19. Chanhassen held a 2-1 lead for much of the second period and were tied at two until the Orioles scored five times in the final period.
The game featured 16 minor infractions with St. Louis Park capitalizing once in the third period on the power play.
Will Anderson turned away 31 shots for the Storm (1-2).
Chanhassen hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before traveling to Chaska for a Saturday matinee on Jan. 30.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Marc Lund's winner from Jake Cameron at 4:35 of overtime led Holy Family Catholic to a 5-4 win over Hastings on Jan. 21 in Victoria.
Jacob McPartland and Mark Rahn netted goals for the Fire in a wild second period that also saw Hastings score three times.
Ben Reddan's third-period goal put Holy Family Catholic ahead 4-3; it was the senior's second score of the game.
Jack Olson made 28 saves for the Fire victory.
McPartland and Grant Limke each scored twice in a 6-3 road win at Orono on Jan. 19. Tied at three into the final period, 24 shots on net, three tallies resulted in a Fire win.
Limke and McPartland found the net in the period's opening minutes for the 5-3 advantage.
Nick Blood and Ryder Ferguson also scored for Holy Family Catholic (2-1) with Olson making 19 saves.
Road contests at Delano and Eden Prairie are set for Jan. 28 and 30 for the Fire.