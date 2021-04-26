The first high school lacrosse matches in Minnesota since 2019 are in the books.
CHASKA
Record: 1-2 (lost to Shakopee 22-1 and Bloomington Jefferson 13-2, beat Rochester Century 9-8)
Last week: Austan Harmsen netted his first career goal for the game-winner in Chaska's first win. Xavier Harviex scored five times with his brother Gavin adding two scores. Kaiden Atteberry also found the net for the Hawks. Atteberry scored twice for Chaska versus Bloomington Jefferson.
Austan Harmsen with the blast, ends up as game-winning goal - Chaska defeats Rochester 9-8! #Soar pic.twitter.com/ygxslxCvvH— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) April 24, 2021
Chaska is at Orono at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
CHANHASSEN
Record: 3-0 (beat Bloomington Jefferson 6-5, Elk River/Zimmerman 9-6, Bloomington Kennedy 8-6)
Recap: Chanhassen have won three games by a total difference of six goals, including a come-from-behind win in the season opener.
Last week: A one-goal game at halftime versus Bloomington Kennedy, Chanhassen scored four times to pull away for the third victory of the season. The Storm had six different goal scorers with Brady Grandstaff finding the net twice. Dylan Kendrick added eight ground balls, one goal and one assist. Grant Penttinen made 16 saves on 22 shots on goal.
Chanhassen scored seven goals in the first half versus Elk River/Zimmerman and then played defense, outshooting the Elks 26-17 for the match. Grandstaff netted three goals with Daxton Bush finishing with two scores. Tyr Christianson had three assists as well with Penttinen stopping 19 shots.
Standing out: Brady Grandstaff has seven goals (team-high) on 13 shots on goal. Dylan Kendrick has also won 32-of-48 face-offs, a win percentage of 66.6.
Chanhassen hosted Stillwater at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Record: 1-2 (lost to Blake 17-1 and St. Michael-Albertville 15-1; beat St. Louis Park 9-1)
Last week: Kenyan Schugel netted the lone goal for the Fire, which had seven shots on net versus STMA. Holy Family Catholic, behind five goals from Roman Schreiber, beat St. Louis Park 9-1 on April 26.
MINNETONKA
Record: 3-0 (beat Buffalo 9-3, St. Michael-Albertville 12-11, Elk River/Zimmerman 5-2)
Recap: The Skippers are off to an unbeaten start under first- or second-year head coach Josh Yue.
Last week: Minnetonka, down five goals to St. Michael-Albertville, rallied to defeat a tough Knights squad by a single goal. In the season opener against Buffalo, first-half goals came from Ben Schuster (two), Carson Weinzetl, Henry Pfeffer, and Bode Richard.
Minnetonka is at Eden Prairie at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Record: 0-3 (lost to Holy Angels 16-2, Waconia 14-6, Providence Academy 14-9)
Last week: The Stars lost to Waconia and Providence Academy. Southwest Christian trailed 8-3 and 11-5 at halftime in the two matches. Statistics were not available for either match.
Southwest Christian was at Delano at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26.