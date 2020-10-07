David Garcia came to Minnesota in 2019 to visit his brother. He got more than a vacation out of the trip. He gained a second family.
Joining the Chaska boys soccer program last season a few weeks into the season, Garcia, a native of Mexico, was second on the team in scoring with four goals.
This season as a senior, he is one of the state's top scorers with 18 goals.
Through assistant coach and interpreter Issac Olivares, Garcia said before each game he puts his parents, who remain in Mexico, in his mind. "That's what keeps him going. Not having his parents here, he does it for them, having this opportunity."
Garcia, who lives with his brother, said the opportunity to attend school at Chaska and get a "better education" was one he and his family couldn't pass up.
"In the beginning he felt a little weird not knowing anyone, but with time he got a good friendship with everyone on the team. He said it was a very good lesson for him to come to Chaska," Olivares said for Garcia.
Tuesday's contest with Benilde-St. Margaret, a rematch of the only loss of the season for the Hawks, was a showcase of the talent Garcia has, and Chaska has.
After weathering a strong first 40 minutes from the Red Knights, Chaska leading 1-0 at the break, the Hawks went to work, putting Garcia into scoring positions. The result was a 4-0 win.
The victory securing Chaska's second Metro West Conference title, the program's second overall championship (2015).
"We lost to them the first time, so going into this game we knew we had to bring our best game. I think everyone played well, how we finished, this was a great performance for our team," Chaska senior captain Josh Wackerfuss said.
A varsity midfielder since ninth grade, Wackerfuss said the play of Garcia this season, coupled with senior Ethan Ducklow -- they have a combined 32 goals -- have offset the loss of senior speedster Danny Zewou (ACL) early on.
"Losing Danny was a huge loss. He's such a great player. David really has stepped up, filled in that spot really well. He's really shown that he's a great player," Wackerfuss said.
Garcia has scored in nine consecutive matches played, having missed the contest with Chanhassen with an ankle injury. Since then, he has seven goals, three coming over the final 30 minutes versus Benilde.
Garcia each time beating the defense and goaltender. His third goal, set-up by the passing of Phil Schindler and Hugo Perez, brought out a No. 3 sign on his left hand. A line of congratulations from Chaska teammates down the sideline in front of the bench.
"He feels very happy. He's very grateful for his teammates and for his family who is always supporting him. From the beginning, that was my goal," Garcia said.
Chaska, at 9-1-1 on the season, likely will host a Section 2AA quarterfinal contest next week, potentially against Eden Prairie or Prior Lake. Minnetonka, Edina and Shakopee are top contenders as well.
"I think we've shown we're a really good team this year. All of those teams are good, but I think we can give a good game to just about anyone in the state. Beating Benilde 4-0, who is a really good team, I think was a test to see how we could respond in a big game," Wackerfuss said.