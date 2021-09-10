The 2021 meeting between Chaska and Chanhassen will go down as a scoreless draw, the first since 2011. Two 40-minute halves and a 10-minute overtime session without a goal.
But if the 2020 season taught these two teams anything, it's enjoy every outcome, win, lose or draw.
"The one thing that carried over nicely from last year is just how important it is to make the most of each moment, each practice, each game. Last year, we never knew if the game we just played would be our last game and we took nothing for granted. This group of seniors has continued to lead with that in mind," Chaska boys soccer coach Michael O'Reilly said.
Chaska graduated a combined 35 goals in Ethan Ducklee and David Garcia, and a four-year starting playmaker in Josh Wackerfuss, who had a team-high nine assists in 2020.
O'Reilly said, "digest that." So it's no surprise Chaska is off to a slow start offensively, held without a goal in its first four matches.
With starting defenders Cameron Walle and Max Ericksrud back, the Hawks defensively, outside of a 4-0 loss to Shakopee, have been stout, surrendering one or fewer goals in three of the four matches.
The hope is by the end of the season the offense will catch up. Losing Fabrizio Arenas to a knee injury has slowed down that goal. Andee Mora is a player O'Reilly looks to pick up some of the extra load.
Chanhassen, also looking for its first win, 0-4-1, like Chaska is young in experience with just a few seniors having logged major minutes last season. Yet growth can be seen in each match, taking Shakopee to overtime and then holding Chaska off the board for 90 minutes for their first shutout of the season.
"If the season ends and the players are able to look back with no regrets, to feel a sense of accomplishment with what they achieved and the experiences, memories, and friendships they created, then the players can consider it a successful season," O'Reilly said.
Those mantras have always been important between Chaska and Chanhassen, seniors from both teams joining after the game for a CC United reunion of sorts photo.
Chanhassen hosts Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, while Chaska is also home against Minnetonka at 3 p.m. in the middle school stadium.
MINNETONKA 1, EDEN PRAIRIE 1 OT
Scoreless into the final 15 minutes, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka traded goals, finishing in a 1-1 draw on Sept. 9 at Aerie Stadium.
Jake Hennen's score with 9:17 left in regulation evened the match at one for the Skippers.
Peyton Olson made four saves for Minnetonka, surrendering a goal on a free kick in the 66th minute.
Minnetonka, 3-0-1 overall, is at Chaska at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2, JORDAN 0
A penalty kick goal in the first half from Eric Oconitrillo proved to be the game-winner as Holy Family Catholic defeated host Jordan 2-0 in the Wright County Conference opener Sept. 9.
Thomas Laaksonen drew the penalty in the box, aiding in the Fire taking the early 1-0 lead.
Braylon Cummings added a second-half goal, part of a 25-shot attempt game for Holy Family Catholic, which is 2-2-1 overall.
Dylan Ehlers and Brody Paul combined for the shutout, Ehlers making one save.
Holy Family Catholic hosts out-of-state Fargo Shanley at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 8, HUTCHINSON/G-SL 0
Seven different Southwest Christian players scored, including a multi-goal game from Jack Boike, in an 8-0 win over Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake on Sept. 9 in Chaska.
The Stars led 4-0 at halftime, improving to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Wright County Conference.
Boike and Jake Bettin (goal, two assists) each had three points with Sam Widdifield, Luke Kamm, Josh Larson, Christoph Kleinprintz and Wyatt Schindeldecker also getting on the goal sheet.
Evan Vick added two assists with goalkeeper Adam Tebbs making three saves for the Stars, which scored eight times on 19 shots.
Southwest Christian travels to Orono for a key match-up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.