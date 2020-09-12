David Garcia tallied his seventh and eighth goals of the season, giving Chaska a 2-1 lead in the second half at Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 10.
The unbeaten Red Knights, though, rallied, getting the winner from Morgan Olson in a 3-2 final.
It was the first loss in five matches for the Hawks.
Benilde-St. Margaret led 1-0 on the first of two goals from Hans Backes.
Chaska registered 13 shots on net.
Next up is a 5 p.m. date at Bloomington Stadium on Sept. 15 with Bloomington Kennedy.
BRECK SCHOOL 5, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 2
Jon Brain netted a pair of penalty kick goals in Southwest Christian's 5-2 loss at Breck School on Sept. 11.
Brain tied the game at two in the 43rd minute for the Stars.
Walsh Kern scored four times for Breck School, which tallied 18 shots on goal, as the Stars got 13 saves from Bergen Rosdahl.
Southwest Christian (3-2) is off until Sept. 22 in a home match with Minnehaha Academy.
HOLY FAMILY 3, MOUND-WESTONKA 1
Whenever Holy Family and Mound-Westonka get together, expect fireworks.
Two Bishop Schugel goals in the final 2:27, a 3-1 Fire win on Sept. 11. On par.
Down a goal in the second half, Gavin Lund teamed up with Finn Dowling on a corner kick with the tying goal with 29:30 remaining.
It stayed that way until Schugel's corner kick was deflected into the net for the go-ahead goal. The senior attack added a second score in the final second on a breakaway score in the rain.
Goaltender Dylan Ehlers made a diving save in the final 10 minutes to keep the game tied for Holy Family.
Holy Family Catholic and St. Paul Academy also played to a scoreless draw on Sept. 10.
Next up is a 7 p.m. game with New Prague on Monday, Sept. 14.