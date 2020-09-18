Twelve goals on the season, seven in the last three matches, Bishop Schugel is on fire for the Holy Family Catholic boys soccer team.
After scoring twice in the final 2:27 of regulation in a 3-1 win over Mound-Westonka on Sept. 11, Schugel produced a five-goal first half in a win over New Prague Sept. 14.
He completed the week with the first two scores and an assist in a 6-1 win over Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake on Sept. 17.
Holy Family Catholic (4-1-2) is now 3-1 in the Wright County Conference.
Gavin Lund added a penalty shot goal in the first half, Schugel taken down in the box, before Austin Clifford, Finn Dowling and Collin Nawrocki increased the lead to 6-0.
For Nawrocki, a senior, it was his first career goal, a through pass from Thomas Laaksonen in the 70th minute.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Waconia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
MINNETONKA 2, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 0
Scoreless at halftime, Minnetonka improved to 5-1 in the Lake Conference, winning 2-0 at St. Michael-Albertville on Sept. 16.
Torin Firehammer and Jake Hennen registered goals for the Skippers with Charlie Pears adding an assist.
Jamie Deneen and Peyton Olson combined to make five saves, completing the fourth shutout of the season for Minnetonka.
Next up is a road match at Hopkins on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.
CHANHASSEN 0, ST. LOUIS PARK 0 OT
Coming off a three-game winning streak, in which St. Louis Park outscored opponents 12-1, Chanhassen and its defense were in for quite the challenge Sept. 17.
Eighty minutes through, the Storm held the Orioles off the scoreboard, the Metro West Conference match ending in a scoreless draw.
Chanhassen goaltender Caden Carlson made seven saves, posting his third shutout of the season. Carlson has allowed one or fewer goals in five of six matches this year.
Chanhassen (3-1-2) is at Bloomington Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21 to face the Kennedy Eagles. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first meeting.