Chaska finished week one with a second win over a Blooomington team, this time Jefferson, a 4-2 decision Aug. 29 at Chaska Middle School West Stadium.
Coming off a 3-2 victory over Kennedy in the season opener, the Hawks got a hat trick from sophomore David Garcia.
Garcia found the net twice in the first half, finishing a goal with his head on a feed from Josh Wackerfuss over the Jaguar defense.
Wow! Beautiful ball from Josh Wackerfuss to David Garcia with the pretty header, Hawks GOAL! 2-0 Chaska, 18:00 to play in 1st half. Garcia has both Hawks goals. pic.twitter.com/mxmZe3Cc0y— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 29, 2020
Twice Jefferson drew within one, each time Chaska had an answer. Andree Mora cleaned up a penalty kick save with a tap-in goal in the 65th minute before Garcia completed his hat trick with four minutes left for the 4-2 final.
Andree Mora cleans-up the excellent PK save from Jefferson Goalie for a Chaska GOAL! 3-1 Hawks 16:12 to play. pic.twitter.com/0aHZnuaVxZ— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 29, 2020
Chaska (2-0) continues a stretch of four consecutive home games, taking on St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale Cooper in 5 p.m. contests on Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 1 and 3.
The Orioles beat Bloomington Jefferson 3-0 in the season opener Aug. 28.
CHANHASSEN 1, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1
Alex Miller's first-half goal nearly stood as Chanhassen played to a 1-1 tie with Bloomington Kennedy in the home opener Aug. 29 at Chanhassen High School.
Mason Drazan added an assist on the Storm goal.
Diego Fuentes Rodriguez tied the contest late in regulation with a tally for the Eagles.
Chanhassen (1-0-1) is at Bloomington Stadium to face Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and away at Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Sept. 3. Both games start at 5 p.m.
MINNETONKA 10, HOPKINS 0
Dylan Olson accomplished something only 10 other boys soccer players in Minnesota high school history in Minnetonka's 10-0 win over Hopkins Aug. 29.
Olson scored six goals, now 10 for the season in two games, ranking him seventh all-time in single-game goals scored. Olson, a third-year varsity starter, has 33 career tallies.
Celebrating seniors, the Class of 2021 accounted for nine goals. Seniors Emil Liden (two) and Hunter Kemnitz (one) also scored with freshman Jake Hennen finding the net as well.
Minnetonka, which has outscored two Lake Conference opponents 17-0 to start the season 2-0, is at Wayzata at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
ORONO 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1
A rematch of Section 6 semifinalists in 2019, Orono scored three times over the final 17 minutes of the first half in a 3-1 win over Holy Family Catholic in the season opener Aug. 28.
A back-and-forth contest early on, the Fire with equal scoring chances to the Spartans, breaks and bounces went Orono's way. Will Johnston, Jamie Bazil and Andy Dewitt each finding the net for the 3-0 halftime lead.
Holy Family Catholic's second-half tally came on an own goal off a long throw-in from Ryder Ferguson into the box.
Dylan Ehlers made eight saves in his first start in goal for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic is back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Southwest Christian at 4 p.m.