Kaden Alcindor isn't tough to spot on the soccer field, and not because he towers over everybody. The Chaska senior, in two seasons on boys soccer varsity, has flashed remarkable foot skills.
A quarterback of the midfield in a holding position ahead of the back line of defense.
With Chaska down two of its premier scorers, Danny Zewou to a season-ending knee injury early on, and goal leader David Garcia (ankle), Hawks head coach Michael O'Reilly gambled a bit.
He left Hugo Perez alone in the holding midfield position, moving Alcindor into a more attacking role. O'Reilly proclaimed to Alcindor, "you're going to get a goal."
Alcindor had yet to score a varsity goal in parts of two seasons -- he was hurt in game No. 8 of the 2019 season, missing a 1-0 win over Chanhassen in the second-to-last contest.
"It's amazing. I never thought my first goal would be in the Chan game. The biggest game of my life so far," Alcindor said.
After being set-up with a perfect through ball midway through the second half Sept. 24 in the only regular season meeting with the Storm, Alcindor could only put his face in his hands, his shot on the breakaway rising above the crossbar.
His second look, though, was no miss.
Captain Ethan Ducklow worked around the goaltender near the end line, crossing the ball to an unmarked Alcindor, who stuck up a foot and deflected the ball into the back of the net with 16:43 to play.
A key second goal in a 3-0 win for Chaska, in which the senior class proudly displayed a three for consecutive victories in the series between 2018 and 2020.
"I was so happy how we played this game. That 3-0 result, I never expected it to be like that. To put those numbers up, it felt really good," Ducklow said.
From the opening whistle, Chaska knew it was in for a physical contest with Chanhassen. Twenty-seven seniors represented on the two teams, many old teammates from CC United days.
"From the start I felt nervous. The butterflies were there. Once the game got going I was able to calm down, focus on the game. It was a really fun game to play," Alcindor said. "That was our best game of the year, by far. Everyone played their part."
"Chan is always a struggle for us. Nothing comes easy against them. I felt the nerves too, but then I really started to feel comfortable, really got into my groove. I was really happy to walk away with the win," said Ducklow, whose brother, Gavin, was a member of the Storm in 2018.
Chaska jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, Ducklow drawing a foul in the box, resulting in a made penalty kick.
Add in being without Andree Mora and outside attack Fabrizio Arenas for parts of the game with a leg injury and the Hawks were searching for another scoring option to go with a heavily defended Ducklow.
Enter Alcindor.
"This was my first game in more of an advanced role. I really liked it. We were able to figure out their rotation pretty early on and that allowed me a number of opportunities to move up and be in scoring spots. It was a pretty easy goal. Great pass from Ethan. No one was around me," Alcindor said.
A match after Chaska surrendered a pair of one-goal leads in a 2-2 draw with Bloomington Jefferson, the Hawks put together its most complete 80 minutes of soccer this season.
Outside of a pair of chances in the second half on an Alex Miller shot from inside the box, stopped by Chaska goaltender Carson Youngman, and a Miller free kick to the head of Christian Lange for a near-miss, the Hawks' defense stepped up to the challenge.
Seniors Phil Schindler, Kyler Kamis, and juniors Max Eriksrud, Cameron Walle, and reserve Colin Turpitt stood together, clearing numerous Lange throw-ins, and keeping Youngman comfortable on the back line.
"After that Jefferson game it made us reflect on how we played. I think in previous games we've been winning games by outscoring other teams and our team defense has been less than perfect. Yesterday at practice we took the entire practice and worked on our defense, changed everything, and it showed today," Alcindor said.
Chaska senior Alex Avila added a third score for the Hawks with seven seconds left for the final difference.
After winning just one Metro West Conference contest in 2019, tying Chanhassen for last place, Chaska is out in front in 2020 with a 6-1-1 record.
St. Louis Park, which beat Benilde-St. Margaret 2-1 on Sept. 24, is second at 5-1-1 with the Red Knights right there as well at 5-1.
Win out, defeating both St. Louis Park (Sept. 29) and Benilde-St. Margaret (Oct. 6), and Chaska owns the conference title al to themselves.
"Just keep it rolling, one game at a time, one win at a time," Alcindor said.
Chanhassen, 3-3-2 overall, scoreless in the last three matches (0-2-1 record), is home for two matches next week with Bloomington Jefferson (Sept. 29) and Benilde-St. Margaret (Oct. 1).