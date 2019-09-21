The crossbar was hit in regulation. The post was hit in overtime. It was a wild one at Burnsville Sept. 21, a 1-1 draw for Chaska.
Abdirisak Abullahi netted a goal for the Hawks, which registered 10 shots on net.
Carson Youngman made nine saves for Chaska, which saw Burnsville tie the game with 13:30 remaining.
Chaska, at 3-7-1 overall, has a three-game unbeaten streak into a home match with Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
PRIOR LAKE 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Carson Greenlee netted goals, giving Prior Lake its second win in 10 matches, a 3-0 decision over visiting Chanhassen Sept. 21.
Greenlee scored on a free kick before adding a penalty kick goal for the 3-0 lead at halftime.
Melane Mor netted the contest's opening goal for the Lakers, which came into the match having scored four goals on the season.
Chanhassen (2-7-1) hosts Chaska at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
SHAKOPEE 4, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2 OT
Bennett Creager's second goal of the game, a header off a corner kick from Finn Dowling, gave Holy Family Catholic a second-half lead at Class 2A No. 10 Shakopee Sept. 21.
The Sabers, though, averaging nearly five goals per match in a 9-1 start, tied the game in the 64th minute, adding two tallies in overtime for the 4-2 decision.
Creager gave the Fire an opening lead on a penalty kick in the first half. Shakopee countered on a penalty kick as well from Zachary Susee.
Tyler Grausnick and Susee each had two goals for the Sabers with Bryce Richter credited with nine saves in net for Holy Family Catholic. The Fire had a six-game winning streak snapped in the loss.
Holy Family Catholic (6-3) hosts seven-win Monticello at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 in Victoria.
ST. CROIX PREP 1, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 0
Jackson Sporer's first-half goal from Ryan Johnson in the first half proved to be the winner for host St. Croix Prep in a 1-0 win over Southwest Christian on Sept. 21.
The Stars were credited with three shots on net.
Southwest Christian (7-5) is at Minnehaha Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
MINNETONKA 5, HOPKINS 0
A draw the first time around, Minnetonka didn't mess around the second time with Hopkins, a 5-0 win on Sept. 21.
The Skippers scored four second-half goals to pull away. Andres Rivas found the net twice with Niko Scheibal adding a tally and two assists.
Other goal scorers for Minnetonka were Hunter Kemnitz and Will Pears.
Minnetonka, 8-1-2 overall, sit in third place of seven teams in the Lake Conference.
Next up is a road match at Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.