Without its starting goaltender, without two of its most experienced goal scorers, Chaska still managed to compete against one of the state's best.
A positive sign, Hawks boys soccer coach Michael O'Reilly said.
"We aren't far off. ... Just glad we are scoring goals," the coach said.
Tied at one at halftime, third-ranked St. Louis Park found the net three times for the 4-2 win on Sept. 5.
Alexander Ruiz-Shimada, Nicholas Kent, Claudy Zua, and Daniel Lainsbury Jr. all scored for the Orioles.
Josh Wackerfuss netted his first tally of the season for Chaska with Ethan Ducklow, coming off a four-goal match two days earlier, adding a second-half tally.
It was the Metro West Conference opener for both teams.
Chaska (1-5) is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
CHANHASSEN 1, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 0
Caelen Cusick netted Chanhassen's first goal of the season, giving Storm head boys soccer coach Kevin Manton his first win in a 1-0 decision at Robbinsdale Cooper on Sept. 5.
The Storm were outscored 17-0 by No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 9 Shakopee and Eden Prairie to open the season.
The first four matches have been on the road. The home opener is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Rosemount.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 11, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1
Rebounding from the first defeat of the season, Southwest Christian got goals from nine different players, including a hat trick from Jeremiah Konkel, in an 11-1 win over New Life Academy Sept. 5 in Chaska.
The Stars led 6-1 at halftime.
Jon Brain scored a goal with a career-high four assists. David Brain also had four assists and a tally.
Other goal scorers were Dylan DuMoulin (his first varsity goal), Michael Walmer, Caden Boike, Nick Paradise, Jack Boike, and Camden Mellema.
Adam Tebbs, making his varsity debut, made two saves in net for Southwest Christian (4-1).
The Stars host Columbia Heights at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.