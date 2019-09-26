The first 40 minutes of soccer, Chaska wasn't finding much offense. So Head Coach Michael O'Reilly changed it up a bit at the break.
He gave junior Danny Zewou some help.
"He wanted to put two strikers on top. We had me and David (Garcia). He wanted us to make criss-crossing stuff. In the first half we couldn't get much going. It was just me. We were able to get some shots because of this," Zewou said.
A scoreless game with Chanhassen in the second half Sept. 26, Zewou's eventual winner with 12:29 remaining was the difference in a 1-0 final.
Zewou took a through pass from Ethan Ducklow, outracing three Storm defenders to shooting space, burying a shot in the upper 90.
"I was really happy. First of all, we all had to really do our best. This game is very, very big to us. We knew we had to win this one. It was a 0-0 score and I just said to myself we have to score. I did my best and I put it in the back of the net," Zewou said.
A sky-high celebration. A jump for joy with teammates for Zewou.
It all starts with practice, he said.
"Little by little, plays like that happen. We've worked on that a lot in practice, so when I saw him I tried to make him pass it to me. I was yelling, 'Ethan! Ethan!' And he passed me the ball. I also run track, so I have all of this speed, so it was a perfect ball for me," Zewou said.
Chanhassen had dominating stretches of the first half. They thought that had the game's first goal. Following a collision with Chaska goaltender Carson Youngman, the ball popped out to Caelen Cusick, who fired into the empty net.
Goal, right?
Not according to the linesman, who ruled the play offsides.
Chanhassen also had a quality back post cross steered just wide. Chaska's two scoring opportunities were thwarted by goaltender Caden Carlson and a slide tackle from Storm sweeper Christian Lange.
Chaska, which also beat Chanhassen 1-0 in the 2018 meeting, won its first Metro West Conference match and is now 1-4 and 4-8-1 overall.
The Storm (2-8-1), winless in the last six matches, outscored one to 12, concludes the regular season at St. Louis Park Oct. 3 and East Ridge on Oct. 5.
Chaska has a key seeding game with Bloomington Jefferson on Oct. 3 in the home finale at 7 p.m.