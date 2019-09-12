A 2-0 lead in the first half, Chaska saw host Benilde-St. Margaret score five straight goals, defeating the Hawks 5-2 on a soggy Sept. 12 in St. Louis Park.
Hugo Perez Canales and Ethan Ducklow scored for the Hawks, now 1-7 overall and 0-2 in the Metro West Conference.
It was the first varsity goal for Perez Canales, a freshman.
Ducklow, team leader with seven tallies, also had an assist.
Chaska hosts Prior Lake at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Scoreless at halftime, Bloomington Kennedy, ready to break through before the break, did so, scoring three times in a 3-0 win at Chanhassen Sept. 12.
The match was delayed 65 minutes due to lightning and heavy rain.
Dylan Sanchez netted a pair of goals with Ricardo Vera Martinez finding the net as well for the Eagles.
Chanhassen, 2-5 overall, is now 1-2 in the Metro West Conference.
Next up is a 7 p.m. home match against Burnsville at home on Saturday, Sept. 14.
MINNETONKA 7, BUFFALO 0
Minnetonka remained unbeaten on the season, and in the Lake Conference, improving to 2-0-2 in league play in a 7-0 road win at Buffalo Sept. 12.
Dylan Olson netted a hat trick with three assists for the Skippers. The junior has 12 goals and three assists this season.
Minnetonka, which led 4-0 at halftime, also got three goals from Niko Scheibal. Jake Dominski also scored for the second consecutive match.
Minnetonka (6-0-2) is at No. 1 Edina at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Hornets are 8-0 on the season.
ORONO 2, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1
Reece Clifford's header in the 34th minute proved to be the eventual game-winner in an Orono 2-1 win over Southwest Christian Sept. 12.
It is the third loss in a four-match stretch for the Stars, twice to top teams in Section 6A.
Nick Byrnes got Orono on the board quickly with Jon Brain netting the tying goal in the ninth minute for Southwest Christian.
The Stars, 5-3 overall, credited with three shots on goal, had its best look of the second half early on, the goaltender making a save on a breakaway.
Southwest Christian is at Mound-Westonka at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.