A one-goal advantage at halftime, Chaska opened the floodgates over the final 40 minutes, improving to 4-0 on the season with a 6-1 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 3.
Captain Ethan Ducklow netted a career-high five goals including two early in the second half to complete the hat trick and extend the advantage to 3-0.
A cross from David Garcia, who also scored a goal, to Ducklow's head unmarked in the box pushed the lead back to 4-1 with 18 minutes remaining.
Boys’ Soccer (Final): Chaska 6 Cooper 1. Scoring for Chaska - Ethan Ducklow (5 goals) & David Garcia (1 goal). Great feed from Garcia to Ducklow for this Chaska goal! Great night celebrating our #21 seniors in the Class of 21! #Soar pic.twitter.com/jOMlhFeaxX— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) September 4, 2020
Chaska celebrated 21 players on the Class of 2021 senior night.
The Hawks have outscored teams 15-6 in four contests, all played at Chaska Middle School Stadium. Ducklow and Garcia have registered seven and six goals, respectively.
Chaska is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
HOLY FAMILY 2, MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST 2
Eleven minutes in, Holy Family Catholic led 2-0 at Minneapolis Southwest on Sept. 3. Eighty minutes in the books, the Fire had to settle for a 2-2 draw.
The Lakers scored twice in the first half to even the match into the break.
Bishop Schugel netted a pair of goals in the early minutes, finishing a feed from freshman Cris Corrales in the fifth minute.
Schugel won a 50-50 ball in the middle of the field, beating the goaltender for the two-goal lead.
Minneapolis Southwest scored on off a corner kick and free kick.
Holy Family Catholic is at St. Paul Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
WAYZATA 3, MINNETONKA 0
Outscoring teams 17-0 in the first two matches, Minnetonka was unable to find the net in a top-five match-up, losing 3-0 to No. 1 Wayzata Sept. 3.
Aidan McGoogan scored two goals with assists from Matt Hudson and Charlie Kassmir for the Trojans, which are 2-0 on the season.
Joe Highfield scored the third goal for Wayzata.
Minnetonka (2-1) hosts Eden Prairie at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 8, JORDAN 0
Freshman Jake Bettin netted a hat trick in the first half, Jon Brain completing his after intermission, as Southwest Christian bounced back off a defeat to win 8-0 at Jordan Sept. 3.
The Stars have scored 17 goals in the first three matches of the season.
It was the second shutout for goaltender Bergen Rosdahl.
Southwest Christian (2-1) hosts Watertown-Mayer at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 1, CHANHASSEN 0
Tenekay Johnson's first-half goal held up for Benilde-St. Margaret, which handed Chanhassen its first loss, a 1-0 decision in St. Louis Park Sept. 3.
Johnson headed a corner kick from Matt Virginia to his foot, spinning and scoring all in one motion in the 33rd minute.
Tenekay Johnson turns and fires for the 1-0 lead for @BSMBoysSoccer, 8:16 left first half. Matt Virginia sends in the corner kick, with the wind. @chanstormAD @ChanChaskaSport pic.twitter.com/aEWYeW9DYD— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) September 3, 2020
It was only the second surrendered goal by Chanhassen and goaltender Caden Carlson in four matches (2-1-1).
The Storm are off until Tuesday, Sept. 15, a 5 p.m. home match with Robbinsdale Cooper.