Ethan Ducklow and a Bloomington Kennedy goaltender go for a 50-50 ball in the season opener Aug. 27. Ducklow netted five goals on Sept. 3 versus Robbinsdale Cooper.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

A one-goal advantage at halftime, Chaska opened the floodgates over the final 40 minutes, improving to 4-0 on the season with a 6-1 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 3.

Captain Ethan Ducklow netted a career-high five goals including two early in the second half to complete the hat trick and extend the advantage to 3-0.

A cross from David Garcia, who also scored a goal, to Ducklow's head unmarked in the box pushed the lead back to 4-1 with 18 minutes remaining.

Chaska celebrated 21 players on the Class of 2021 senior night.

The Hawks have outscored teams 15-6 in four contests, all played at Chaska Middle School Stadium. Ducklow and Garcia have registered seven and six goals, respectively.

Chaska is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

HOLY FAMILY 2, MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST 2

Eleven minutes in, Holy Family Catholic led 2-0 at Minneapolis Southwest on Sept. 3. Eighty minutes in the books, the Fire had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The Lakers scored twice in the first half to even the match into the break.

Bishop Schugel netted a pair of goals in the early minutes, finishing a feed from freshman Cris Corrales in the fifth minute.

Schugel won a 50-50 ball in the middle of the field, beating the goaltender for the two-goal lead.

Minneapolis Southwest scored on off a corner kick and free kick.

Holy Family Catholic is at St. Paul Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

WAYZATA 3, MINNETONKA 0

Outscoring teams 17-0 in the first two matches, Minnetonka was unable to find the net in a top-five match-up, losing 3-0 to No. 1 Wayzata Sept. 3.

Aidan McGoogan scored two goals with assists from Matt Hudson and Charlie Kassmir for the Trojans, which are 2-0 on the season.

Joe Highfield scored the third goal for Wayzata.

Minnetonka (2-1) hosts Eden Prairie at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 8, JORDAN 0

Freshman Jake Bettin netted a hat trick in the first half, Jon Brain completing his after intermission, as Southwest Christian bounced back off a defeat to win 8-0 at Jordan Sept. 3.

The Stars have scored 17 goals in the first three matches of the season.

It was the second shutout for goaltender Bergen Rosdahl.

Southwest Christian (2-1) hosts Watertown-Mayer at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 1, CHANHASSEN 0

Tenekay Johnson's first-half goal held up for Benilde-St. Margaret, which handed Chanhassen its first loss, a 1-0 decision in St. Louis Park Sept. 3.

Johnson headed a corner kick from Matt Virginia to his foot, spinning and scoring all in one motion in the 33rd minute.

It was only the second surrendered goal by Chanhassen and goaltender Caden Carlson in four matches (2-1-1).

The Storm are off until Tuesday, Sept. 15, a 5 p.m. home match with Robbinsdale Cooper.

