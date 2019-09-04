Chaska and Richfield met Sept. 3 on the soccer pitch and a hockey score came about.
Despite four goals from Ethan Ducklow, the Hawks dropped a 7-5 decision to the Spartans in a non-conference match-up.
Richfield left the Metro West Conference beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.
Ducklow's second goal, a free kick pass from Josh Wackerfuss, tied the game at two with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
Ducklow's second goal, a free kick pass from Josh Wackerfuss, tied the game at two with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
Richfield, though, netted a trio of goals early in the second half, pulling away for good. Rodrigo Castaneda Rodriguez and Christian Sanchez Cortez each scored twice for the Spartans.
Ducklow did draw Chaska within 5-4, finishing a pass from Abdirisak Abullahi for his second of four goals.
A Ducklow penalty kick goal with six minutes left pulled the Hawks back within 7-5.
A Ducklow penalty kick goal with six minutes left pulled the Hawks back within 7-5.
Danny Zewou opened the scoring for Chaska, which played without goaltender Carson Youngman, lost to injury in a match with Shakopee on Aug. 29.
Chaska (1-4) hosts No. 3-ranked St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.