Chaska Soccer - Ducklow
Ethan Ducklow moves around the Richfield goaltender, scoring the second of his four goals for Chaska in a Sept. 3 contest.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Chaska and Richfield met Sept. 3 on the soccer pitch and a hockey score came about.

Despite four goals from Ethan Ducklow, the Hawks dropped a 7-5 decision to the Spartans in a non-conference match-up.

Richfield left the Metro West Conference beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Ducklow's second goal, a free kick pass from Josh Wackerfuss, tied the game at two with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

Richfield, though, netted a trio of goals early in the second half, pulling away for good. Rodrigo Castaneda Rodriguez and Christian Sanchez Cortez each scored twice for the Spartans.

Ducklow did draw Chaska within 5-4, finishing a pass from Abdirisak Abullahi for his second of four goals.

A Ducklow penalty kick goal with six minutes left pulled the Hawks back within 7-5.

Danny Zewou opened the scoring for Chaska, which played without goaltender Carson Youngman, lost to injury in a match with Shakopee on Aug. 29.

Chaska (1-4) hosts No. 3-ranked St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

