Fourth-ranked Orono clinched the Wright County Conference title with a 1-1 draw Oct. 3. Holy Family Catholic, the team that was 70 seconds from doing that, will get a second crack Saturday.
The Fire trail the Spartans by three points in the league standings. They have a rescheduled game with No. 2 Waconia at 5 p.m. in Victoria. A win would give Holy Family Catholic a share of the title.
Holy Family Catholic came ever so close to winning the title in the match with Orono. A first-half header goal from Bennett Creager off a cross from Finn Dowling stood up until the 79th minute.
Andy DeWitt headed in a long throw-in from Ben Halloff with 1:10 left on the clock for Orono. Neither team scored in two 5-minute overtime sessions.
Bryce Richter made 12 saves for the Fire (8-4-1).
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 2, CHASKA 1
Good chances to score late, including a missed penalty in the box, Chaska fell in the regular season finale 2-1 to Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 3.
The Hawks tied Chanhassen in sixth place in the Metro West Conference at 1-5.
Chaska, at 4-9-1 overall, is expected to receive the No. 6 seed in next week's Section 2AA Tournament. The Hawks will likely play at Shakopee on Thursday, Oct. 10.
In the finale, senior Elian Seneca netted a first-half goal for Chaska. Jack Simonet scored the winner for the Jaguars with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Alex Atkins had given Bloomington Jefferson an early 1-0 lead.
ST. LOUIS PARK 5, CHANHASSEN 0
Second-ranked St. Louis Park completed the regular season and Metro West Conference schedule unbeaten, a 5-0 win over Chanhassen Oct. 3.
The Orioles led 4-0 at halftime.
Randy Mayele, Alexander Ruiz-Shimada, Claudy Zua, and Thomas Salamzadeh netted goals in the first half for St. Louis Park.
Chanhassen tied Chaska for sixth place in the Metro West Conference at 1-5.
The Storm are at East Ridge at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regular season finale.