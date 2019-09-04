A match-up of unbeaten squads, Waconia, with the wind at their back, scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half, defeating Southwest Christian 2-0 Sept. 3.
The Wildcats, playing on their home turf, used their speed to their advantage over the final 40 minutes, picking up the pace of play.
Mason Wellnitz gave Waconia the lead early on in the second half before a Griffin Bush tally just minutes later put the Stars in a big hole.
Michael Bortz was credited with assists on both Waconia goals.
Bergan Rosdahl made 10 saves for Southwest Christian, which is now 3-1.
Waconia is ranked No. 10 in Class A.
The Stars host New Life Academy at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
MINNETONKA 1, HOPKINS 1 OT
Surrendering the first goal in the fifth match, Minnetonka settled with a 1-1 draw with host Hopkins in the Lake Conference opener Sept. 3.
The Skippers, ranked No. 2 in state behind Edina, are now 4-0-1.
Dylan Olson scored his seventh goal of the season for a 1-0 Minnetonka lead in the first half.
Charlie McAllister from Nolan Rider in the 45th minute of the second half tied the game at one for the Royals.
Minnetonka hosts No. 6 Wayzata at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.