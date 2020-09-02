Back and forth, opportunity both ways, Southwest Christian and Holy Family Catholic sure looked destined for a draw knotted at two in the closing minutes.
Patrick Dowling and Kaden Dervin had other plans.
A give-and-go-and-give again play produced the winning tally with around a minute left on the clock, giving the Fire a 3-2 win on the road in Chaska Sept. 1.
It was the 100th career win for Holy Family head coach Jorge Oconitrillo.
Twice the Fire held one-goal advantages, an early tally from Bishop Schugel before Dowling fed Ryder Ferguson for the go-ahead score in the 59th minute.
Southwest Christian, coming off a dominating win over Providence Academy, had an answer each time. First it was Luke Kamm with a mild breakaway, beating Fire goaltender Dylan Ehlers short side.
Just 30 seconds after the Ferguson score, the Stars evened the game at two.
Both goaltenders came up big, Ehlers making three of his five saves in the first half. Bergen Rosdahl tallied eight saves in the second half, 10 for the game.
CHASKA 2, St. LOUIS PARK 1
While there is a lot of the Metro West Conference schedule remaining, Chaska, alone up top with three wins, looks like a league champion contender.
The Hawks handed 2019 champion St. Louis Park a defeat Sept. 1, getting the game-winner on a penalty kick goal from David Garcia with 12 minutes remaining in a 2-1 win.
St. Louis Park gets the equalizer, but next possession David Garcia draws penalty in the box & blasts home the PK! 2-1 Chaska, 12:00 to play. pic.twitter.com/5sN3ntzjfl— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) September 1, 2020
Garcia, who also scored in the first half, has five goals in the last two matches.
All three wins this season have come at Chaska Middle School Stadium.
Chaska plays a fourth consecutive home contest against Robbinsdale Cooper at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
CHANHASSEN 1, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 0
Chanhassen lost 3-0 to Bloomington Kennedy in 2019. They tied the Eagles 1-1 in 2020.
Chanhassen lost 3-0 to Bloomington Jefferson in 2019. On Sept. 1 the Storm beat the Jaguars 1-0.
It's a redemption tour.
Chanhassen, shutout in 11 of 14 matches last season, winning just twice, matched the season win total with the road victory over Bloomington Jefferson.
The Storm's 2019 goals total of five was also passed in the victory, now six goals in three games.
Alex Feliciano's cross into the box found the foot of captain Ben Giles, who beat two Jaguar defenders to the spot, slipping a shot past the goaltender with 13:30 remaining for the game-winner.
Bloomington Jefferson had a number of chances in the final 90 seconds, a mad flurry in the box, including a goal-saving stop by Storm defender Timothy Klein.
Chanhassen is now 2-0-1 in the Metro West Conference in advance of a Sept. 3 contest at Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m.