Chaska fell to 0-2 in the Metro West Conference, a 2-1 road loss at Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 10.
Sophomore Andree Mora netted his first varsity goal late in the second half to cut the deficit in half.
Chaska recorded 17 shots, only three on goal.
Carson Youngman, returning to the net after missing two-plus games, finished with nine saves.
Robbinsdale Cooper scored goals in each of the halves.
Chaska (1-6) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Chanhassen's two-match winning streak was halted in a 3-0 home loss to Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 10.
A 1-0 game, the Jaguars scored twice over the final seven minutes including a penalty kick goal from Jack Simonet.
Andrew Wilson opened the scoring from Carver Hammond in the first half. Alex Atkins added a breakaway goal in the final minutes.
Chanhassen, now 1-1 in the Metro West Conference, is 2-4 overall.
Next up is Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1, NEW PRAGUE 0
Bennett Creager's shot to the lower right corner gave the New Prague goaltender no chance, the eventual winning goal in Holy Family Catholic's 1-0 win Sept. 10.
Creager buried the opportunity from Eric Oconitrillo in the first half.
Bryce Richter, who has allowed two goals in the last four matches, the last three all victories, made a key save before halftime to preserve his second shutout.
Holy Family Catholic (3-2) hosts Rockford at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
MINNETONKA 3, EDEN PRAIRIE 2
Dylan Olson scored twice as Minnetonka rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat host Eden Prairie 3-2 on Sept. 10.
The Skippers are 1-0-2 in the Lake Conference.
A pair of Carver Magnani tallies in the first half gave Eden Prairie the 2-1 lead.
Jake Dominski also scored for Minnetonka with Niko Schiebal registering an assist.
Minnetonka (5-0-2) is at Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
BLAKE SCHOOL 2, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 0
Goals from Will Mortenson and Jake Shapiro lifted Blake School to a 2-0 win over Southwest Christian Sept. 10 in Hopkins.
It was only the second loss in seven matches for the Stars.
The Bears scored once in each half, Mortenson adding an assist on the Shapiro goal.
Southwest Christian (5-2) was credited with three shots on net.
The Stars are at Orono at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.