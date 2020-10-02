With an 8-1-1 record in an 11-game schedule, the Metro West Conference championship can be clinched one of two ways next week by the Chaska boys soccer team.
The easiest way is defeating Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. That would result in a championship outright. A Benilde-St. Margaret loss to Bloomington Jefferson on Oct. 8 would as well.
Chaska, even with a loss, could share the title with the Red Knights if they were to draw with Bloomington Jefferson. The Hawks are idle on Oct. 8.
Versus Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 1, Ethan Ducklow scored four times in a 6-3 road win for the Hawks. Ducklow, tied with teammate David Garcia with 14 goals each this season, had nine scores in two matches versus Cooper.
Twenty-eight of the team's 33 goals this season have come from the two senior forwards.
Chaska led 3-1 at halftime.
Ducklow had two tallies in each half with Garcia scoring once before and after the break as well. Josh Wackerfuss connected for three assists, while Fabrizio Arenas and Garcia each had an assist.
Henry Suah, Saymon Simons and Blaine Estudillo-Garcia scored for winless Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chaska lost 3-2 to Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 10. The Red Knights rallied to score the final two goals.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 4, CHANHASSEN 1
Hans Backes scored twice as Benilde-St. Margaret bombarded the Chanhassen net over the first 40 minutes, scoring four times, in a 4-1 win on Oct. 1.
The Red Knights have won four of the last five contests, outscoring opponents 11-5.
Matthew Virginia added a goal and assist with Morgan Olson also scoring for Benilde-St. Margaret.
Chanhassen's second-half goal came from senior Alex Feliciano, his first goal of the season. The Storm were credited with four shots on net.
Chanhassen is 4-4-2 into the regular season finale versus St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
MINNETONKA 1, EDEN PRAIRIE 0
One week to play, three teams in the Lake Conference are separated by a single point in boys soccer standings.
Minnetonka, with its 1-0 win at Eden Prairie Oct. 1, is tied with Edina for second place at 7-2 with 21 points. Wayzata leads the conference with a 7-1-1 record and 22 points.
Both Skipper losses have come against the Trojans.
Minnetonka senior Dylan Olson netted his team-leading 17th goal of the season in the second half versus Eden Prairie. The Skippers totaled 12 shots on goal in the win.
Eden Prairie goaltender Steven Mattison was credited with 11 saves. The Eagles did not register a shot on net over the 80 minutes.
It was the sixth consecutive victory over the Eagles for Minnetonka.
Olson's free kick from 25 yards out with around 10 minutes to play was the winning score.
Minnetonka is at Edina on Oct. 6 before hosting St. Michael-Albertville in the regular season finale Oct. 8. Both contests are set for 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 11, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1
Freshman Jake Bettin scored three times, adding four assists, as Southwest Christian snapped a four-match losing streak in an 11-1 home win over Heritage Christian on Oct. 1.
The Stars scored seven times over the first 40 minutes.
Jon Brain, tied for third in the state with 18 goals, also found the net three times with three assists for Southwest Christian (4-5).
Camden Mellma (two goals), Evan Vick (goal), Jack Boike (goal), Braedon Ziemer (goal), and Adam Tebbs, Jackson Olimb, Wyatt Schindeldecker and Christoph Kleinprintz (one assist each) also added to the scoresheet.
Bergen Rosdahl made four saves for the Stars.
The regular season concludes with home matches versus Waconia (Oct. 6) and Mound-Westonka (Oct. 8). Both contests begin at 4:30 p.m.