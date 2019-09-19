Caden Paschke, Mason Day and Carter Nelson each scored first varsity goals, part of a 7-0 home win for Southwest Christian over Jordan Sept. 19.
The Stars, 7-4 overall, led 3-0 at halftime.
Seven different players found the net with David Brain leading the way with a goal and two assists.
Paschke, Day, Caiden Boike, and Adam Cavalieri each scored with an assist for the Stars. Camden Mellema also netted a goal with Adam Tebbs and Bergen Rosdahl playing a half apiece, combining for two saves.
Southwest Christian is at St. Croix Prep at 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Stillwater.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 4, DELANO 1
An early second-half goal drew host Delano within one, but Holy Family Catholic found the net twice more, defeating the Tigers 4-1 on Sept. 19.
The Fire have a winning streak of six matches into Saturday's noon home tilt with Class 2A No. 10 Shakopee.
A crisp passing play culminated in a Dan Parker goal from Bishop Schugel for the 3-1 Fire lead.
Holy Family Catholic took a 2-0 lead into the intermission on tallies from Casey Gess and Charlie Ficek, his first varsity goal on assist from Joseph Maher.
A Schugel to Bennett Creager goal in the second half capped the victory for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic is 4-0 in the Wright County Conference.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET vs CHANHASSEN
No score reported.