Southwest Christian fell behind just 40 seconds in, but three second-half goals, including the first of the year in the return for senior Jon Brain, lifted the Stars to a 4-2 home win over Delano Sept. 30.
The Stars finished its first season in the Wright County Conference with a perfect 7-0 record; the program's first league title since 2015.
Brain, the team's leading scorer in 2020, missed the first 12 matches with a back injury.
Jake Bettin and Jack Boike added a goal and assist for Southwest Christian (9-2-2) with Christoph Kleinprintz netting his second goal of the season.
The Stars, ranked No. 3 in Class A, host Waconia at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
CHASKA 0, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 0 OT
Quinton Geddes will remember his save 90 seconds into overtime for a long time.
A corner kick for host Bloomington Jefferson, Dylan Goedderz right foot found an unmarked Max Evanoff just feet from the goal. Geddes, in the right spot at the right times, blocked the attempt, eventually falling on the loose ball.
Geddes and Chaska played its second 90-minute scoreless draw this season on Sept. 30 at Bloomington Stadium.
It was third shutout performance for Geddes, a sophomore.
Chaska is 0-5-2 in the Metro West Conference into the final week where the Hawks (1-8-2) will return to Bloomington for a 7 p.m. game with Kennedy on Oct. 5.
WACONIA 2, CHANHASSEN 0
Scoreless at halftime, host Waconia broke through, netting a pair of goals in a 2-0 win over Chanhassen on Sept. 30.
Nick Hayes and Jacob Krugerud scored for the Wildcats with assists to Sam Kaeding and Jacob Charbonneau.
Chanhassen, credited with eight shots on net, are 1-4-2 in the Metro West Conference into the final week of the regular season.
The Storm (1-7-3) host Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5.
MINNETONKA 7, EDEN PRAIRIE 1
Looking back at the last 15 years of Eden Prairie soccer, the most lopsided score came in a 6-1 loss to Minnetonka in 2015.
The Skippers kicked an extra point Sept. 30 for an even greater difference, a 7-1 win over the Eagles to improve to 5-1-1 in the Lake Conference.
The two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 9.
Charlie Pears and Torin Firehammer each scored twice, while Ketav Udupa added a tally and three assists for the Skippers. Vlad Ciubotaru and Hudson Benites also scored for Minnetonka, which led 4-0 at halftime.
Minnetonka returns to the pitch at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Buffalo.
MOUND-WESTONKA 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2
An early goal from Charlie Ficek wasn't enough as Holy Family Catholic lost at home 3-2 to Mound-Westonka on Sept. 30.
Goals from Brett Bartkowicz, one before and one after halftime, staked the White Hawks to a 3-1 advantage.
Sam Luessi netted his second goal of the season in the second half to draw the Fire within one.
Holy Family Catholic had 21 shots on goal, with goaltender Dylan Ehlers making seven saves on 10 Mound-Westonka attempts.
Holy Family Catholic (6-4-2) closes out the conference schedule with a road match at Watertown-Mayer on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.