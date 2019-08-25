The paddle returns to Southwest Christian High School.
The Stars won the four-team tournament in Monticello for the second straight season, a 1-0 victory over Willmar in the championship match Aug. 23.
Jeremiah Konkel's goal with 12 minutes remaining ended up being the difference for Southwest Christian.
The contest featured 23 total shots with Bergan Rosdahl stopping 12 attempts for the Stars.
Southwest Christian opened the season on Aug. 22 with a 2-1 win over Delano in the semifinals.
Jon Brain and Konkel scored for the Stars with David Brain assisting on both goals.
Southwest Christian (2-0) is at Holy Family Catholic at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
MINNETONKA
Another start, another shutout for Minnetonka.
Dylan Olson notched his third goal in two matches, while Alec Rodriguez found the net for his first career goal as the Skippers improved to 2-0 with a 2-0 win over Minneapolis Southwest Aug. 24.
Ben Chung added the lone assist for Minnetonka.
The Skippers host Chanhassen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
CHANHASSEN
A tough opening match for a young Chanhassen squad, Eden Prairie poured on the offense, defeating the Storm 5-0 on Aug. 24 at Aerie Stadium.
Jose Blanco scored twice as the Eagles led 3-0 at halftime.
Tyler Beaupre, Luke Hernandez and Kevin Rojas also found the net for Eden Prairie. Beaupre was credited with two assists.
Chanhassen is at Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
CHASKA
A steady offense throughout, Chaska found the back of the net once, suffering a 2-1 loss at home to Waconia Aug. 24.
The Hawks were credited with eight shots on net.
Elian Seneca tallied Chaska's first goal of the season in the second half.
Waconia, which led 1-0 at halftime, got a pair of goal from Mason Wellnitz with Will Falkman adding an assist.
Chaska (0-2) hosts Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Goals late in each half helped Holy Angels top Holy Family Catholic 2-0 in the season opener for the Fire Aug. 24 in Victoria.
The Stars scored in the 38th minute off a rebound before a header off a corner kick with 10:40 remaining in regulation finished off the score.
Returning varsity players from a 2018 state team stood out in the first contest.
Senior defenseman Thomas Aragon Menzel controlled the back line with junior Anthony Olson making a key defensive play in the second half to thwart a scoring opportunity.
2018 goals leader Bennett Creager and freshman Eric Oconitrillo had the best chances for the Fire on offense. Senior Dan Parker, junior Bishop Schugel and junior Patrick Dowling are other key pieces from last season that return to the pitch.
Holy Family Catholic, which features Bryce Richter in goal for the third season, hosts Southwest Christian at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.