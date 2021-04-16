Ben Sampson at third singles, Manny Marston and Aidan Traeger at second doubles and Tennessee Fossen and Jack Kelly at third doubles each won four games for Chaska in a 7-0 loss to Prior Lake on April 15.
The Lakers won all seven matches in straight sets.
Morgan Engeman also scored three games in the second set at fourth singles.
Chaska (1-1) hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.
BOYS TENNIS: Mounds Park Academy 6, Southwest Christian 1
Max Schmidt remained perfect on the season, a 6-1, 6-4 win at third singles for Southwest Christian in a 6-1 team loss to Mounds Park Academy on April 15.
Schmidt is 3-0 for the Stars, which are 1-2 overall.
Southwest Christian's Caleb Vick and TJ Ringer won the second set at third doubles, falling 6-3, 5-7, 7-6.
Garrett Lyles also won a set at fourth singles in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 decision.
Southwest Christian is at Minnehaha Academy on Monday, April 19.
BOYS TENNIS: Litchfield 7, Holy Family Catholic 0
Holy Family Catholic won 17 total games in doubles, falling in the season opener at Litchfield 7-0 on April 15.
Nick Blood and Jake Cameron lost 6-3, 6-4 at first doubles, while Brandan Sieve and Finn Dowling (6-4, 6-1) and Tommy Agerland Michael Lizak (6-1, 6-4) were also competitive for the Fire in doubles.
Alex Draeger of Litchfield defeated the Fire's top singles player Jack Schaefer 6-1, 6-1.
Holy Family Catholic is at Hutchinson at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.