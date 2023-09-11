CC United Soccer Club is hosting its second annual Fall CC Classic tournament Sept. 23 and 24.
Spread out among fields in Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria, about 80 U9 through U15 soccer teams spanning from Mankato to Duluth and even North Dakota will compete in their age group over the weekend. Each team is guaranteed to play three games within its pool and three “Player of the Game” bag tags will be given out to each team.
“Our main goal is just giving them the opportunity to play,” tournament director Ashlee Kirkpatrick said. “There's not a lot of opportunities in the fall for kids to play, especially with high school and things like that.”
Not only is the tournament being used as a way for youth athletes to continue playing soccer, but it is also a method for giving back. Kirkpatrick said teams are welcome to bring household items to donate for Hope House and used soccer equipment to donate to Toddee, a non-profit group providing soccer gear.
The tournament sponsored by Red’s Savoy Pizza, South Lake Pediatrics and Scheels will have food vendors at each field.