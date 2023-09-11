CC United soccer players

Players fight for the ball during an exhibition game in the CC United Jamboree June 17 at the Chaska Middle School campus.

 Courtesy photos/Steven Selinger

CC United Soccer Club is hosting its second annual Fall CC Classic tournament Sept. 23 and 24.

Spread out among fields in Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria, about 80 U9 through U15 soccer teams spanning from Mankato to Duluth and even North Dakota will compete in their age group over the weekend. Each team is guaranteed to play three games within its pool and three “Player of the Game” bag tags will be given out to each team.

