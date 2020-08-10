Brian Tichy pulled the Carver ball club together down the third-base line nearly five hours after first pitch in Cologne Sunday in a Region 7C Tournament elimination round.
He was part-coach, part-father, reflecting on his favorite quality in a team. The fight that comes when a team is down, but not out.
Carver lost seven of eight games between July 5 and July 22. There were two defeats in one day. There was a 10-run drubbing at Hamburg. The Black Sox fell down the Crow River Valley League standings, forced to play on the road in the playoffs.
Changes needed to be made.
Veterans that had led Carver to three consecutive state tournament appearances, mainstays in the line-up for the last five or six years, have had reduced roles.
Newcomers such as Jay Bresnahan, the 2020 Crow River Valley League batting champion, and Connor Cornell, have sparked the Black Sox to five wins in a six-game stretch.
Carver is now one win away from the Class C State Tournament.
"As the season has gone on we've definitely have figured out what gels and what works. We knew all along as the season progresses we wanted to be playing our best baseball toward the end of the season. We have a great group of guys, top to bottom, that understand what they bring to the table. We all have our little niches and right now it's clicking. We're playing our best baseball right now and that's given us a chance to keep playing," Bresnahan said.
Bresnahan, who played at Minnesota State University-Mankato a decade ago, played three seasons in Hamburg. After last season, he made the decision to look for a team with a shorter commute from his Eden Prairie home.
Having past experience as a draftee with Carver, the Black Sox were a natural fit. And Carver has benefited from his well-rounded game from first pitch.
Bresnahan has played every position this summer except first base.
"(Carver) always had good success against us and it was frustrating. I pitched against them and they lit me up -- well, most teams light me up as I pitch batting practice speed. So, I thought, if I can't beat them, why not join them," said Bresnahan, who also coached Black Sox veteran Sam Warner and former player Cody Christensen at Gustavus Adolphus for one season.
Bresnahan led the Crow River Valley League with a stunning .462 batting average, including a league-leading nine doubles. He was the second Black Sox (Kyle Dalton) to win the CRVL crown in three seasons.
Joining Bresnahan with .400 batting averages were newcomers Cornell and Dan Gastuch.
COMING TOGETHER
With Cornell, a St. Louis Park High School graduate, coming on board, teammates with Carver outfielder Bailey Melz at St. Mary's in Winona, the Black Sox line-up has a new look this post-season.
Cornell, who missed the last two seasons after heart surgery, sits atop the line-up. Dalton, who played fewer games this summer due to coaching at Starters Training in Shakopee, now a graduate assistant coach in Mankato as of Aug. 14, and Bresnahan follow with potent bats.
Gastach, a former Carver player back in 2020, and veteran David Dolan, who slid over to third base, come next in the line-up. Former lead-off Andrew Weber batting sixth splits up a once heavy left-handed Black Sox line-up that includes catcher Sam Warner.
Cole Kirchoff and Melz join Weber in the outfield, batting eighth and ninth. Top to bottom, Carver is balanced, shown in a recent stretch that included a playoff series sweep of Hamburg by 7-1 and 7-0 scores July 28 and 30.
"If people want to put an asterisk next to it with the shorter season, so be it. A lot of things clicked. Having a good line-up around me where I knew I was going to see good pitches to hit was a big part of it. You also have to get some breaks. I didn't hit everyone on the screws. Some will find holes. You need those things if you're going to win a batting title," Bresnahan said.
Carver, the No. 9 seed, nearly upset top-seeded Waconia in the Region 7C opener Aug. 6, a 7-6 extra-inning loss. Twice the Black Sox rallied from 4-1 and 6-4 deficits, outhitting the Lakers 13-9.
Eight of the nine starters had at least one hit with Cornell, Dalton, Bresnahan, Gastuch, and Dolan each collecting multi-hit games.
Though defeated, Carver showed they are a different team now than what teams saw in July.
That was evidenced Aug. 9 in Cologne. Beaten 6-2 in early July, dominated by Hollander left-hander Torben Urdahl, this time around after a slow start Carver put together 16 hits, advancing to the second weekend of the Region 7C Tournament with a 9-3 win.
Three runs before heavy rain fell in the fifth inning gave Carver the advantage after Urdahl and Black Sox starter Mark Ulrich matched zeroes for four frames.
Aggressive base-stealing put Carver in a position to score, though a potential inning-ending double play extended the inning. Melz's RBI-double and Dalton's run-scoring infield single led to a 3-0 lead before a one hour and 45-minute rain delay.
When play resumed, Carver picked up right where they left off, scoring three runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Bresnahan on a 3-2 pitch from Cologne reliever Cade Wiegert. In total, Carver strung together five consecutive hits, turning the order over with a Kirchoff double and Melz bunt-single to score the first run on a Cornell single to right field.
Cornell, Dalton and Bresnahan came through again in the ninth inning, adding three runs before Adam Fredericks recorded the final three outs -- a solid 2 2/3 innings of relief -- for the Carver win.
Kyle Brazil hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for Cologne, which saw its season end over the weekend in losses to Young America (6-0) and Carver.
"I think as a baseball player, once you get that itch, and you start to scratch it, it's game over. You have to keep doing it until you can't do it anymore. That's why I season like this has been so much fun. I'm not getting any younger and having a chance to play with these younger guys, if my body falls apart, I know they can pick me up," Bresnahan said.
Carver will face Mayer in a state qualifier game in Winsted at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. Green Isle and Waconia play one night earlier with a state berth on the line.
Watertown and Young America have already clinched berths into the state tournament next week in Springfield and Milroy.