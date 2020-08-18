Carver knows the feeling Clinton players and its fan base experienced Aug. 15 in a 3-2 win in a Region 9C state qualifier game.
The Black Sox had last reached the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament in 1983, a 34-year drought, when Mark Ulrich spun a complete-game gem, a 6-0 victory over Watertown in 2017 to clinch a spot in state.
Carver would go on to win two state games, reaching the sweet sixteen that summer. On Aug. 15 themselves, the Black Sox made it four straight state appearances, defeating Mayer 6-1 in Watertown.
The Clinton Cards, members in the Land O'Ducks League in western Minnesota, defeated Ortonville 3-2 to clinch its first state appearance since 2006.
Carver and Clinton play at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 in Springfield. The winner faces Region 12 champion Delano in the second weekend in Milroy.
MORE ON THE CARDS
Clinton, with a population of 415 people, is located Big Stone County. The city was named for New York Governor DeWitt Clinton. It is home to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School.
Clinton has two pitchers, Sam Adelman and Ryan Toelle, who each won two games over the final two weekends in regions.
The Cards posted 12 wins in 17 games, including five consecutive post-season victories after a first-round loss to qualify for state.
MORE ON THE BLACK SOX
At full strength, Carver possesses two of the Crow River Valley League's top batters in Jay Bresnahan (2020 batting champion) and Kyle Dalton (2018 batting champion).
Additionally, Andrew Weber, the winning pitcher in a state-qualifying win for the Black Sox, was the 2019 CRVL Pitcher of the Year.
David Dolan, Bryce Tuma, Adam Fredericks, Mark Ulrich, Sam Warner, Bailey Melz, Kevin Sampson, Dalton, and Weber have been a part of the Carver squad since the 2017 state season.
Bresnahan (.431 batting average), designated hitter Dan Gastuch (.386) and first baseman Connor Cornell (.419), all newcomers in 2020, lead the team in hitting.
Hard-throwing Jacob Booden has allowed just one run in nine-plus innings with 21 strikeouts. Booden showed the ability to throw three innings in a playoff game with Waconia.
Carver lost 4-3 to Luverne in the 2019 opening round and 5-1 to Sartell and ace David Deminsky in 2018.
Region 9 has lost 10 consecutive state games dating back to a 2015 round one win for Chokio over Crow River Valley League's Hamburg.