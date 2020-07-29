A rested arm, Andrew Weber dominated Hamburg hitters as the 10th seeded Carver Black Sox avenged a regular season blowout loss, opening the Crow River Valley League playoffs with a 7-1 win July 28.
Carver, which has advanced to the state tournament three consecutive seasons, needs one more win to advance to the Region 7C Tournament which begins Aug. 6 at high seed.
The Black Sox, leading 2-1 through five innings, added a run on a Mark Ulrich two-out run-scoring single in the sixth inning.
Back-to-back doubles from Peter Benson and Adam Fredericks followed by a Connor Cornell single increased the advantage to six runs.
Cornell, Jay Bresnahan, Weber, and Ulrich each collected two hits for Carver.
Weber fanned seven batters over six innings with Fredericks and Tuma working three scoreless frames of relief to preserve the win.
Carver and Hamburg meet in game two at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 in Cologne. A third game, if necessary, is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Hawks Field.
COLOGNE 13, ST. BONI 0
Jayce Luna made his team-high sixth start of the season, lowering his earned run average to 1.24 in Cologne's 13-0 win over St. Bonifacius in the Crow River Valley League playoffs July 29 in Watertown.
Cologne can advance to the Region 7C Tournament with a win on Friday, July 31 at Fritz Memorial Field in game two.
Carter Clemensen's grand slam in the seventh capped an impressive offensive night for the Hollanders.
Kyle Brazil hit a solo home run to straightaway center field, part of a three-run first inning. Cologne added a run on a Clemensen sacrifice fly with Tim Swanson scoring on a wild pitch at 5-0.
Tanner Luebke's third single pushed the advantage to 6-0 before a dropped fly ball scored two more runs in the blowout win.