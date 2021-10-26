Chaska enters the Section 2AAAA Volleyball Tournament riding high, a 20-win regular season, with only one team, Eagan, that has beaten them over the last four weekends.
The Hawks placed second at the home Toni Kaiser Memorial Invitational on Oct. 23, falling 25-14, 25-14, to second-ranked Eagan.
Chaska (20-7) beat Maple Lake (25-10, 25-16) and Bemidji (25-10, 25-7) in pool play before topping Class A top-ranked Mayer Lutheran in the semifinals by a 25-21, 21-25, 15-12 score.
It was only the second loss in 27 matches for the Crusaders, which beat Class 4A top-10 Champlin Park in the semifinals.
Chaska had three hitters reach double digits in kills in Ella Christ (12), Mallory Heyer (11) and Avery Rosenberg (10). The Crusaders, outhit 38-31 for the match, were led by Lilly Wachholz with 11 kills.
Christ added a match-high three aces -- Chaska won that statistic 4-2 -- with Lucy Dardis and Macey Polk leading the defense with seven and six digs, respectively. Kiki Thompson totaled 32 assists in the match.
For the tournament, Rosenberg (31), Heyer (29), Christ (28), and Sam Schmidt (nine) were hitting leaders with Thompson finishing with 91 assists.
Dardis and Heyer had 26 and 23 digs with Christ serving 10 of the team's 22 aces. Schmidt also had a team-high eight block points.
Chaska, the No. 2 seed in Section 2AAAA behind Eden Prairie, opens the playoffs with Waconia (13-15) at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.