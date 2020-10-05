With an 8-1-1 record in an 11-game schedule, the Metro West Conference championship can be clinched one of two ways this week by the Chaska boys soccer team.
The easiest way was defeating or tying Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Oct. 6. That would result in a championship outright. A Benilde-St. Margaret loss to Bloomington Jefferson on Oct. 8 would as well.
Chaska, even with a loss, could share the title with the Red Knights if they were to draw with Bloomington Jefferson. The Hawks are idle on Oct. 8.
Versus Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 1, Ethan Ducklow scored four times in a 6-3 road win for the Hawks. Ducklow, tied with teammate David Garcia with 14 goals each this season, had nine scores in two matches versus Cooper.
Twenty-eight of the team’s 33 goals this season have come from the two senior forwards.
Chaska led 3-1 at halftime.
Ducklow had two tallies in each half with Garcia scoring once before and after the break as well. Josh Wackerfuss connected for three assists, while Fabrizio Arenas and Garcia each had an assist.
Chaska lost 3-2 to Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 10. The Red Knights rallied to score the final two goals.
The Hawks passed another test, scoring once in each half, defeating St. Louis Park 2-1 on Sept. 29 to complete the season sweep of the defending league champions.
Ducklow and Garcia, who returned after missing the Chanhassen contest, scored for Chaska.
CHANCE AT TITLE
Chaska’s win Oct. 1 coupled with Benilde-St. Margaret’s loss means the Hawks, despite two Metro West Conference losses, can win at least a share of the league title.
The Hawks hosted Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Oct. 6. A win would put Chaska, idle on Oct. 8, in first place with the Red Knights needing a win over Bloomington Jefferson in the finale to share the title.
Chaska, 8-2 in the Metro West Conference, won its second consecutive 1-0 decision this week, a road contest at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Paige Bakke, on the receiving end of a pass for a goal versus St. Louis Park on Sept. 29, this time set-up Jordan LeRoy for her first score of the season in the first half against Cooper.
It was LeRoy’s first varsity goal, her third season on Chaska’s top team.
Goaltender Jenna Williams made six saves in her seventh shutout of the season. Williams and Chaska have surrendered six total goals in 10 matches.
Annaliese Gulland’s ball into the box found the foot of Bakke, who recorded her fourth goal of the season — the first since Sept. 3 — in the Hawks’ 1-0 win at St. Louis Park. Williams made four saves for Chaska.
VICTORY IN THE POOL
Dominating the first eight swims, including a trio of top-two finishes, Chaska grew a 50-18 lead before going into exhibition in a 50-41 final on Sept. 29.
Ava Kallop was out in front in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.63 with Serena Urevig edging her teammate Addy Ross 59.22-59.35 in the 100 freestyle.
Kiana Tardia in the 200 freestyle (2:05.83) and Ella Marti in the 200 individual medley (2:23.35) were victors early on with Urevig and Emily Hed going 1-2 in 27.18 and 27.60.
Other top times came from Payton Fogarty in the 100 backstroke (1:06.19) and Eliza Prescher in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.12).
Chaska, 4-1 in the Metro West Conference, hosts Benilde-St. Margaret in the regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
PLAYOFF TIME
Ireland Altenburg scored her first victory of the season at first singles, a 6-4, 6-4 decision, in Chaska’s 5-2 loss to St. Louis Park in the regular season finale on Oct. 1.
The Hawks, the No. 8 seed in Section 2AA North, were 2-8 overall.
Kendall Thom and Natalie Roth also picked up a second doubles victory for Chaska by a 7-5, 6-1 decision.
Nina Langley and Reese Williams won the first set at first doubles, losing the match 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. The final set tie-breaker was 7-5.
Senior Sydney Schulz, paired with Kaitlyn Wisdorf, also won four games at third doubles for Chaska.
The Hawks hosted Waconia in a pigtail match on Monday, Oct. 5. The winner was set to play at top-ranked and top-seeded Minnetonka the following day.