Cold Spring, East Grand Forks, Dundas, Elko, and Moorhead joined the Region 3B quartet of Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, and Prior Lake, making up nine of this month's Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament 16-team field this past weekend.
Seven spots remain. Seeds yet to be determined.
Chanhassen, the two-time defending Class B champions, are in the driver's seat in Region 3, the lone undefeated team after beating Burnsville 4-1 on Aug. 4 and Chaska 5-2 on Aug. 7.
The Red Birds play the winner of Chaska and Victoria at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. A victory means the No. 1 seed; a loss means a second championship game 24 hours later on Aug. 14.
Versus the Cubs, first-year Red Bird Andrew Mahlke's first home run was the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie.
Back-to-back two-out doubles from Jackson Goplen and Aaron Kloppner extended the advantage to three runs in the seventh inning.
Chaska, which totaled 10 hits, eight off Chanhassen starter John Straka, led 2-0 on a JT Canakes double and consecutive singles from Riley Swenson and Mac Born. Grif Wurtz added a run-scoring fielder's choice for the second run.
Nick Smith's two-run blast in the fourth inning evened at the game at two for the Red Birds, which also collected 10 hits.
Goplen and Brandon Arnold each had two hits for Chanhassen with Swenson (3-for-4), Born (2-for-4), Tyler Polster (2-for-4), and Canakes (2-for-4) each with multi-hit games for Chaska.
Pete Ohnsorg struck out six batters in allowing five runs for Chaska in the start. Straka remained unbeaten for the Red Birds with Miles Nablo getting the final six outs for the save.
A pair of two-out runs in the eighth inning helped Chanhassen escape a second upset bid from Burnsville this summer, a 4-1 decision.
Kloppner's RBI-single was one of six Red Birds hits. Nick Smith plated the first run with a double, eventually scoring on a Michael Jurgella sacrifice fly.
Tommy Thompson spun a gem, fanning six batters over eight innings, a six-hitter for the Chanhassen win. Ryan Diers worked a scoreless ninth inning for the save.
Chanhassen is now 16-1 overall.
Chaska previously qualified for state in a 7-1 win over Prior Lake on Aug. 4. Drake Kilber surrendered just one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts in a complete-game win for the Cubs.
REBOUNDING
Victoria opened the Region 3B playoffs with upset loss to Prior Lake, within one more defeat from season elimination.
Since? Victoria has reeled off three consecutive wins, clinched a spot in state, and remains in the hunt for the top seed out of regions.
Hunter Even surrendered just three hits over seven shutout innings in a 9-0 rebound win over Prior Lake Aug. 9. The Vics scored in six of eight at-bats including a three-RBI night on a home run and double from Jon Leighton.
Joey Costello was 4-for-5 at the top of the line-up with three RBIs with Carter Schmidt finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Victoria, which hosted Chaska Aug. 11 in the seeding round, clinched a spot in state last week with victories over Eagan (5-3) and Burnsville (10-2) on Aug. 5 and 7.
Costello's two-run double with two outs scored the go-ahead runs against Eagan after three consecutive walks to 7-8-9 hitters loaded the bases.
Costello finished with three RBIs and three hits with Trey Cavello adding a 3-for-4 game. Riley Sweeney struck out five batters in a perfect final three innings for the save.
Victoria dominated Burnsville to seal a third consecutive season in state, scoring nine early runs, giving Connor Oestreich plenty of support in his seven-inning, two runs allowed start over seven innings.
Costello (3-for-4), Schmidt (3-for-5, 2RBI), Jared Davidson (2-for-3, HR, 3 runs), and Jeffrey Kressler (2-for-3, 2RBI) led the 15-hit attack for the Vics.