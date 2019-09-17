Alex Peterson's penalty kick goal gave Chaska an early lead in a 2-2 draw with New Prague on Sept. 16 at Chaska Middle School West.
The Hawks are now 4-4-2 overall.
No other match information was available.
Chaska is at Hastings on the new turf stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
BOYS SOCCER: Chaska 7, New Prague 2
First-half goals from Josh Wackerfuss and Andree Mora led Chaska to its second consecutive win, a 7-2 home defeat of New Prague Sept. 16.
The Hawks scored five times in the second half, including a Chris Campos header off a Wackerfuss corner kick to cap the scoring.
Boys’ Soccer (Final): Chaska 7 New Prague 2 (Video of Hawks final goal - corner kick from Wackerfuss, header from Campos) #Soar pic.twitter.com/qWh20LI075— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) September 17, 2019
Chaska is at Burnsville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
TENNIS: Benilde-St. Margaret 7, Chaska 0
Lexi Bauman and Noelle Slezak took first and second singles matches to three games in Chaska's rescheduled 7-0 loss to Metro West Conference leader Benilde-St. Margaret Sept. 16 in St. Louis Park.
Bauman won a back-and-forth first set 7-5 before Courtney Kallas, the oldest of three sisters on the Red Knights' roster, rallied for a 6-3, 10-8 decision.
Slezak forced a third set super tie-breaker in a 6-2, 3-6, 10-6 loss to Lauren Kallas.
Ellen Adams, playing at fourth singles for Chaska, took five games in the second set in a 6-2, 7-5 defeat.
Chaska is 1-2 in the Metro West Conference into a 4:15 p.m. road match at Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 17.