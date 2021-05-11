Celebrating four seniors, Chaska improved to 9-5 with a 7-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy in softball on May 10.
Senior Maria Aberle made her first varsity start in the pitcher's circle and was locked into a duel with Eagle thrower Brinna Kopischke through four innings.
Chaska was able to score three runs in the fifth to earn Aberle, who was not charged with an earned run, the victory. Aberle went the distance, throwing a 71-pitch complete game with one hit allowed, no walks and a seventh-inning strikeout.
Sydney Huwe plated the eventual winning run with Grace Swigart adding to the lead with a two-run, two-out singles at 4-1.
Chaska finished off the scoring with four consecutive batters reaching base with two outs in the sixth inning. Ally Florek had a run-scoring single before Huwe knocked in two runs with a double.
Chaska's top four batters in the line-up, seniors Medora Rylee and Emma Harr, Florek and senior Huwe, combined for seven of the team's nine hits and all seven runs scored.
Chaska, 9-5 overall and 5-4 in the Metro West Conference, is at Minnetonka at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
BASEBALL: Chaska 7, Bloomington Kennedy 3
Chaska's starting pitching is a big reason why the Hawks, after starting the season with a 1-4 record, have suddenly won five of the last seven games after defeating Bloomington Kennedy 7-3 on May 10.
Jaiden Mollett struck out 13 batters, allowing one earned run over six innings, in another dominating performance for the Chaska senior.
Chaska's pitching staff has allowed three or less runs in seven of the last eight games.
A six-run fifth inning blew open a 2-1 game for the Hawks. A Maddox Foss run-scoring double started the rally with Ben Carter and AJ Cantu adding to the lead with RBI-singles.
Two-out hitting with the bases loaded from Nolan Kemp and Drew Benson plated three more runs for the 7-2 lead. Benson was 3-for-4 with Cantu, Kemp and Nathan Rosenberg also with multi-hit games.
Chaska (7-6) is now 3-3 in the Metro West Conference into a May 13 home game with Benilde-St. Margaret.
GIRLS GOLF: Oak Ridge Prep Classic
Sammy Youngquist is tied for fourth place with an 18-hole score of 77 through the first of two rounds at Oak Ridge Country Club in Minnetonka.
Youngquist and Chaska shot 363 on May 10, fourth in the team standings.
Edina leads Simley 336 to 343. Other teams in the field are Lakeville North (354), Chanhassen (369) and Benilde-St. Margaret (433).
Reese and Isabella McCauley of Simley are in first and second places individually with scores of 71 and 72.
Nicole Reineke of Chaska is 10th overall with an 86.
Round two is set for 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.