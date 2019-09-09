If there was baseball in Chaska, Dick Osdoba could likely be found.
Whether it was on the microphone at Athletic Park, running the Lions All-Star Series each June or coordinating the Post 57 Legion baseball team, Osdoba did it all.
"It's a sad deal, going to miss seeing him," former Chaska baseball coach Dale Welter said. "He worked his butt off with the Lions."
The Litchfield native was the 2012 Angelo Giuliani award winner by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association. Recognized as someone who has dedicated himself to promote high school baseball.
Osdoba proclaimed the famous words, "Take a bow, Lukey," following a perfect game performance in the 2015 high school baseball playoffs from Luke Roskam.
Additionally, Osdoba worked at the scorer's table for all Chaska boys basketball games and co-directed the 2012 Minnesota State Legion Baseball Tournament.
"Dick will be greatly missed. Was a pleasure of mine getting to work with him for several years around the baseball and basketball programs. The press box and scorers table won’t be the same without you, Dick. Rest peacefully," former Chaska High School student Ryan Paul, of the Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network, said on Twitter.
Osdoba had battled cancer the past few years. He recently had a heart attack, according to Welter, passing away from complications on Sept. 8.
"So very sorry to hear of this ... yet rejoicing that we were able to have a great conversation just prior to the State Baseball tournament. A great ambassador for high school and amateur baseball," said Chanhassen's Denny Laufenburger, the 2016 Angelo Giuliani award winner.